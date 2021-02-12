Omaha Marian wins Metro Conference swimming title

Even though there was no crowd to cheer them on and the deck was almost empty, Omaha Marian swimmers found other sources of motivation Friday to successfully defend their Metro Conference championship title.
The Crusaders won all three relays and had two individuals win a pair of gold medals to lead the way to a 483-328 victory over runner-up Millard North. Elkhorn edged Omaha Westside 279-265 for third place in the 17-team meet at Millard West.
No spectators were allowed to attend the meet because of pandemic protocols. That made the meet one of the quieter events of the season, save for a few coaches shouting encouragement from the pool deck.
When swimmers weren’t in the stands waiting to be escorted to the deck for their race, they gathered in two Millard West gyms to await their call to the pool.
Another casualty of the pandemic is that Friday’s swims were timed finals instead of the traditional prelims with the top 16 in each event returning for finals on Saturday. Instead the only swimmers who will be at Millard West Saturday will be the boys teams competing in their timed finals beginning at 10 a.m.
How the Crusaders competed Friday showed they had no trouble blocking out distractions by the time they were told to climb onto the starting blocks for their races. Marian kicked off the meet with an emphatic performance to win the 200-yard medley relay.
Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan and Katy Foley formed the quartet that won the race in a meet record time of 1 minute, 44.23 seconds. That time also landed the 2021 Crusaders at No. 5 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart in that event.
Josie Hood then stepped to the blocks and landed an all-time Top 10 performance of her own. The Marian sophomore won the 200 freestyle by 2.10 seconds in 1:52.01, good for No. 10 all-time. It was a lifetime best swim that Crusaders coach BJ Christiansen thought was possible in the days leading up to the start of the postseason.
“Going into the meet, where she had been swimming her races and pacing at practices, she had a chance at the record even with a short rest,” Christiansen said. “Her first 50 was (26.04), but then she also held serve on her third 50.
“After that she had enough left to come back hard on her last 50. Holding her split on that third split was the key.”
Hood narrowly missed the meet record of 1:51.67 set in 2006 by former Marian star Jenn Kocsis. Christiansen said Hood was “very surprised that she was that close as a sophomore to Jenn.” Hood also won the 100 freestyle in 52.45.
Millard North senior Hannah Hailu also won two individual races to help power the Mustangs to their runner-up finish. Hailu first won the 100 butterfly in 56.35 before winning the 100 backstroke in 56.54.
Randby had the lone individual meet record when she touched first in the 50 freestyle in 23.42, just 0.19 seconds off her season and career best of 23.23, which came from a relay leadoff leg in December.
“That was her individual best for the open 50 free,” Christiansen said. “She’s a big student of the sport and likes to watch videos of her swims to see where she can get better. We talked this past month about what changes were needed to make her strokes a little better.”
That film work also went into improving her breaststroke, the event in which the Nebraska recruit is the state record holder. Randby also won that race Friday in 1:03.14, just off the meet record of 1:02.69 she set last year.
Both Christiansen and Randby were convinced that had there been a finals session Saturday, Randby would have gone even faster.
“We both said if there had been a finals session she could have tweaked it a little more in the finals,” Christiansen said.
Though they got just one crack at the races this season, Christiansen said the Crusaders were determined to make the most of them.
“The girls just came with the right mindset,” Christiansen said. “They’re all at the point where they’re resting and it’s just who is ready to compete will do the best. They were relaxed, ready to have fun, and when they got behind the blocks, they found that focus when they needed it and powered through the races.”
Results
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 483, Millard North 328, Elkhorn 279, Omaha Westside 265, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 218, Omaha Burke 163.5, Omaha Central 138, Bellevue West 128, Millard West 99.5, Gretna 53.5, Millard South 52, Bellevue East 34, Omaha North 33.5, Omaha South 20, Omaha Benson 4.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foley), 1:44.23 (No. 5 all-time; meet record, betters own 1:44.71, 2020). 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:52.01 (No. 10 all-time). 200 individual medley: Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:07.89. 50 freestyle: Randby, 23.42 (meet record, betters 23.49 by Katie Eckholt, Marian, 2000). 100 butterfly: Hannah Hailu, MN, 56.35. 100 freestyle: Hood, 52.45. 500 freestyle: Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:13.25. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Clark, Molly Von Seggern), 1:36.14 (meet record, betters own 1:36.38, 2017). 100 backstroke: Hailu, 56.54. 100 breaststroke: Randby, 1:03.14. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Trojan), 3:32.61.