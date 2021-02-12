Omaha Marian wins Metro Conference swimming title

Randby had the lone individual meet record when she touched first in the 50 freestyle in 23.42, just 0.19 seconds off her season and career best of 23.23, which came from a relay leadoff leg in December.

“That was her individual best for the open 50 free,” Christiansen said. “She’s a big student of the sport and likes to watch videos of her swims to see where she can get better. We talked this past month about what changes were needed to make her strokes a little better.”

That film work also went into improving her breaststroke, the event in which the Nebraska recruit is the state record holder. Randby also won that race Friday in 1:03.14, just off the meet record of 1:02.69 she set last year.

Both Christiansen and Randby were convinced that had there been a finals session Saturday, Randby would have gone even faster.

“We both said if there had been a finals session she could have tweaked it a little more in the finals,” Christiansen said.

Though they got just one crack at the races this season, Christiansen said the Crusaders were determined to make the most of them.