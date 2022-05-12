Omaha Marian wins Metro Conference tennis meet

Omaha Marian swept its matches Thursday as the Crusaders raced away with the team title at the Metro Conference tennis meet.

Marian, which narrowly lost the conference title last season, won three of the four divisions to finish with 41 points. Omaha Westside was second with 33, while Millard North had 30.

Marian had champions at No. 1 singles (Elsa Jurrens), 2 singles (Cecilia Regan) and 2 doubles (Jada Vosik and Torrey McManus). The Crusaders take that momentum into the state meet, which begins next Thursday on the same Koch Tennis Center courts.

"I've told the girls that every match, every dual leads up basically to next week," Marian coach Trish Faust said.

Jurrens, last year's state runner-up, downed a familiar opponent on another hot, windy day. Jurrens improved to 4-0 this spring against Omaha Westside freshman Grace Greenwald with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Last Friday, Jurrens outlasted Greenwald 8-6 by winning the last two games. On Thursday, Jurrens' steady play allowed her to take both sets.

Her lead was 4-3 in the first half before holding serve and then earning a break of serve, winning set point with a backhand winner up the line.

Jurrens then took a 5-2 lead by taking back-to-back games in the second. She held serve to close out the win.

"I really tried to place (shots) deep. She's a big hitter, she hits a lot of winners, a lot of great shots," Jurrens said. "I just focused on hitting it deep in the middle of the court so I didn't give her as many angles. And I tried to have the wind as an advantage for me."

Westside was the champion at 1 doubles as second-seeded Claire Bonnett and Ava Schroeder outlasted Millard North's Zoey Norris and Eunice Cho 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

Bonnett and Schroeder also won their semifinal Wednesday in a third-set tiebreaker. And after top-seeded Millard North controlled the second set, Westside bounced back.

"We kind of said they're coming in as the one seed, we're the two seed, we had nothing to lose," Bonnett said. "We kept our heads, we knew we could beat that team."

Westside, which now has split four matches with North, led most of the 10-point tiebreak. The Warriors were up 8-5 before North took the next three points to tie it. But Bonnett made it 9-8 with an overhead smash at the net, then a North error ended the match.

Results

Team scores: Omaha Marian 41, Omaha Westside 33, Millard North 30, Elkhorn South 24, Papillion-La Vista 20, Millard West 16.5, Gretna 12, Omaha Central 9, Bellevue West 9, Millard South 7, Omaha Bryan 5.5, Papio South 5, Bellevue East 4.5, Omaha Burke 4.5, Omaha Benson 1.5, Omaha Northwest 1, Omaha North 0.5, Omaha South 0.

Top four individuals: No. 1 singles: 1, Elsa Jurrens, Marian, def. Grace Greenwald, OW, 6-3, 6-3. 3, Ellie Ademson, ES, def. Lucy Cho, MN, 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 singles: 1, Cecilia Regan, Marian, def. Meredith Burkland, MW, 6-1, 6-2. 3, Aly Sherman, ES, def. Riya Kannapareddy, MN, 6-4, 7-6 (2). No. 1 doubles: 1, Claire Bonnett-Ava Schroeder, Marian, def. Zoey Norris-Eunice Cho, MN, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8. 3, Sydney Schroeder-Lauren Mendlick, Marian, def. Sofia Hurst-Haley Willwerding, PL, 6-1, 7-5. No. 2 doubles: 1, Jada Vosik-Torrey McManus, Marian, def. Ria Boob-Anna Pipinos, MN, 7-5, 7-5. 3, Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, ES, def. Addison Mahnks-Mia Tvrdy, PL, 6-1, 6-2.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.