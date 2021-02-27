Omaha Marian wins program's 15th title at Nebraska state swimming

LINCOLN — Omaha Marian won its 15th girls state swimming and diving team championship Saturday with three individual and three relay victories to finish with 416 points at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Crusaders senior JoJo Randby successfully defended her titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Her winning time of 23.01 in the 50 free puts her at No. 2 all-time in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in that event.

Josie Hood was Marian’s other individual event winner, touching first in the 100 freestyle in 51.30, which is No. 9 all-time.

Lincoln Southwest finished second with 245 points, with Millard North third at 213. Norfolk edged Omaha Westside, 186-182, for fourth place.

Nebraska high school state swimming championships

