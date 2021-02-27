Omaha Marian wins program's 15th title at Nebraska state swimming

Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby high-fives Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lucia Krings after winning the 50-yard freestyle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Omaha Marian won its 15th girls state swimming and diving team championship Saturday with three individual and three relay victories to finish with 416 points at the Devaney Center natatorium.
Crusaders senior JoJo Randby successfully defended her titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Her winning time of 23.01 in the 50 free puts her at No. 2 all-time in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in that event.
Josie Hood was Marian’s other individual event winner, touching first in the 100 freestyle in 51.30, which is No. 9 all-time.
Lincoln Southwest finished second with 245 points, with Millard North third at 213. Norfolk edged Omaha Westside, 186-182, for fourth place.
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar01.JPG
Swimmers warm up before the start of the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar04.JPG
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods takes off for the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar05.JPG
Omaha Central's Valeria Welk competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar03.JPG
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Madison Kathol competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar02.JPG
Racers in the 200 yard medley relay get ready to compete during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar06.JPG
Papillion-Papillion La Vista's Olivia Dendinger takes off for the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar07.JPG
Papillion-Papillion La Vista's Olivia Dendinger come to the surface while competing in the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar08.JPG
Papillion-Papillion La Vista's Olivia Dendingersmiles after winning the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar09.JPG
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby takes a breath before competing in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar13.JPG
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar12.JPG
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar11.JPG
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar10.JPG
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby dives in for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar14.JPG
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark takes her first butterfly stroke in the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar15.JPG
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar16.JPG
Flags are reflected in the water during the NSAA girls state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar17.JPG
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar28.JPG
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby high-fives Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lucia Krings after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar27.JPG
Omaha Westside's Logan Kuehne, facing, and Omaha Central's Christina Spomer hug after competing in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar26.JPG
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar25.JPG
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar24.JPG
Lincoln East's Alaina Agnew competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar23.JPG
Lincoln East's Alaina Agnew dives in for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar22.JPG
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark smiles after winning her heat of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar21.JPG
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark competes in the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar20.JPG
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar19.JPG
Swimmers cheer on racers in the Special Olympics of Nebraska 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar18.JPG
Bellevue West's McKenna Decker comes to the surface in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar29.JPG
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar30.JPG
Swimmers compete in the 500 yard freestyle race during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar31.JPG
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer on their teammates in the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar32.JPG
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford, from left, Millard North's Madeline McLeay Millard North's Stephanie Branson, Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Lily Cunningham, Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski and Lincoln Southwest's Sophia Heinrich dive in for their heat of the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar33.JPG
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood takes off for the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar34.JPG
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood smiles after competing in the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar35.JPG
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray adjusts her goggles before the start of the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar36.JPG
Millard North's Hannah Hailu takes off for the 100 yard butterfly in the during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar37.JPG
Millard North's Hannah Hailu, left, and Omaha Marian's Maddie Clark compete in the 100 yard butterfly during the NSAA girls state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar38.JPG
Norfolk's Annika Hathoorn smiles after winning the 100 yard butterfly in the during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
022821-owh-spo-stateswim-ar39.JPG
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern dives in for the anchor leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
