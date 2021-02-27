 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Marian wins program's 15th title at Nebraska state swimming
0 comments
alert featured

Omaha Marian wins program's 15th title at Nebraska state swimming

{{featured_button_text}}
JoJo Randby

Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby high-fives Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lucia Krings after winning the 50-yard freestyle.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Marian won its 15th girls state swimming and diving team championship Saturday with three individual and three relay victories to finish with 416 points at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Crusaders senior JoJo Randby successfully defended her titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Her winning time of 23.01 in the 50 free puts her at No. 2 all-time in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in that event.

Josie Hood was Marian’s other individual event winner, touching first in the 100 freestyle in 51.30, which is No. 9 all-time.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Southwest finished second with 245 points, with Millard North third at 213. Norfolk edged Omaha Westside, 186-182, for fourth place.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska high school state swimming championships

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert