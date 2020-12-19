Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby moves higher in all-time Top 10 list

One all-time Top 10 performance and nine other season-best swims Saturday highlighted the swimming dual meet victories by Omaha Marian and Omaha Creighton Prep over the Elkhorn Swim Team at Common Ground.
Crusaders senior and Nebraska commit JoJo Randby moved from a tie for eighth place to fifth on The World-Herald’s all-time 50-yard freestyle chart by leading off Marian’s winning 200 freestyle relay quartet in 23.23 seconds.
That relay team, which also included Josie Hood, Molly Von Seggern and Abbie Kellen, posted the fastest time of the season by winning in 1:37.23. Randby also posted the top time in the 100 breaststroke with her 1:03.41 while Hood now is the season leader in the 200 freestyle at 1:54.45.
Hood and Von Seggern also swam legs on Marian’s 400 freestyle relay team that posted a season-leading time of 3:34.35. Bella Schinco and Rylee Trojan swam the final two legs. Marian defeated Elkhorn 118-52.
Prep’s 111-59 win over the Elkhorn boys included four performances that are the best in the state this season. John Watson has two of those with his victories in the 200 freestyle (1:45.06) and 100 backstroke (53.39).
Watson also anchored Prep’s winning 400 freestyle relay team to a state-leading 3:17.12. Dray Beber, Pat Militti and Ben Ravnsborg also were on that quartet.
Ravnsborg led off Prep’s winning 200 medley relay team, a group that also including Minnesota commit Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley and Andrew Hood, to a win in 1:37.65. Elkhorn’s 200 freestyle relay team of Austin Smith, Grant Waszak, Jacob Horner and Ryan Mayo now lead the state with their winning time of 1:28.93.
Results
Boys
Omaha Creighton Prep 111, Elkhorn 59
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley, Andrew Hood), 1:37.65. 200 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 1:45.06. 200 individual medley: Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:58.02. 50 freestyle: Grant Waszak, Elkhorn, 22.67. 100 butterfly: Smith, 53.69. 100 freestyle: Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 48.93. 500 freestyle: Ben Militti, Prep, 5:05.80. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Smith, Waszak, Jacob Horner, Mayo), 1:28.93. 100 backstroke: Watson, 53.39. 100 breaststroke: Kalein, 58.69. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Dray Beber, Militti, Ravnsborg, Watson), 3:17.12.
Girls
Omaha Marian 118, Elkhorn 52
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Molly Von Seggern), 1:48.01. 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:54.45. 200 individual medley: Trojan, 2:11.53. 50 freestyle: Lucia Krings, Elkhorn, 24.10. 100 butterfly: Jess Brusnahan, Marian, 59.52. 100 freestyle: Krings, 52.73. 500 freestyle: Trojan, 5:14.96. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Von Seggern, Abbie Kellen), 1:37.23. 100 backstroke: Bella Schinco, Marian, 58.35. 100 breaststroke: Randby, 1:03.41. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Hood, Schinco, Trojan), 3:34.35.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports