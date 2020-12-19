Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby moves higher in all-time Top 10 list

One all-time Top 10 performance and nine other season-best swims Saturday highlighted the swimming dual meet victories by Omaha Marian and Omaha Creighton Prep over the Elkhorn Swim Team at Common Ground.

Crusaders senior and Nebraska commit JoJo Randby moved from a tie for eighth place to fifth on The World-Herald’s all-time 50-yard freestyle chart by leading off Marian’s winning 200 freestyle relay quartet in 23.23 seconds.

That relay team, which also included Josie Hood, Molly Von Seggern and Abbie Kellen, posted the fastest time of the season by winning in 1:37.23. Randby also posted the top time in the 100 breaststroke with her 1:03.41 while Hood now is the season leader in the 200 freestyle at 1:54.45.

Hood and Von Seggern also swam legs on Marian’s 400 freestyle relay team that posted a season-leading time of 3:34.35. Bella Schinco and Rylee Trojan swam the final two legs. Marian defeated Elkhorn 118-52.

Prep’s 111-59 win over the Elkhorn boys included four performances that are the best in the state this season. John Watson has two of those with his victories in the 200 freestyle (1:45.06) and 100 backstroke (53.39).