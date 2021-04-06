Omaha Marian's Lauren Harris, Stella Miner run state-leading times at Bellevue East invite

New Omaha Marian teammates Lauren Harris and Stella Miner ran state-leading times at Tuesday’s Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational.

Harris, a senior who won the 400 meters at the past two state meets, posted a 57.85 on the breezy evening. Miner, a freshman who ran the fastest 5,000-meter time ever at the state cross country meet last fall, posted a 2:17.41 in the 800.

Harris also won the high jump as the Crusaders finished second to Millard South, which swept the relays and had double individual winners in Amari Laing and Lilie Kaasch.

All-Nebraska running back LJ Richardson swept the boys 100 and 200 and four-star tight end Micah Riley won the shot put as Bellevue West finished second to Millard South. The Patriots completed the title sweep by winning all three relays and six more events.

Boys team scoring: Millard South 190, Bellevue West 152, Omaha Creighton Prep 100, Bellevue East 74, Fremont 62.