Omaha Marian's Lauren Harris, Stella Miner run state-leading times at Bellevue East invite

New Omaha Marian teammates Lauren Harris and Stella Miner ran state-leading times at Tuesday’s Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational.
Harris, a senior who won the 400 meters at the past two state meets, posted a 57.85 on the breezy evening. Miner, a freshman who ran the fastest 5,000-meter time ever at the state cross country meet last fall, posted a 2:17.41 in the 800.
Harris also won the high jump as the Crusaders finished second to Millard South, which swept the relays and had double individual winners in Amari Laing and Lilie Kaasch.
All-Nebraska running back LJ Richardson swept the boys 100 and 200 and four-star tight end Micah Riley won the shot put as Bellevue West finished second to Millard South. The Patriots completed the title sweep by winning all three relays and six more events.
Boys team scoring: Millard South 190, Bellevue West 152, Omaha Creighton Prep 100, Bellevue East 74, Fremont 62.
Event winners: 100: LJ Richardson, BW, 11.29. 200: Richardson, 22.81. 400: Asher Jenkins, BW, 53.80. 800: Gino Rettele, MS, 2:16.33. 1,600: Aaron Ladd, Fre, 4:52.10. 3,200: Dalton Heller, MS, 10:29.52. 110 hurdles: Nick Kieny, Prep, 16.86. 300 hurdles: Gage Sayles, MS, 44.61. 400 relay: MS, 43.87. 1,600 relay: MS, 3:40.69. 3,200 relay: MS, 8:39.29. Sprint medley: BE, 1:42.23. Shot: Micah Riley, BW, 52-3.5. Discus: Jayden Roberts, BW, 141-10. High jump: Sam Scheef, MS, 5-10. Long jump: Eli Alaga, MS, 19-7.5. Triple jump: Deiondre Rice, MS, 41-1.5. Pole vault: Paul Lampert, Prep, 12-0.
Girls team scoring: Millard South 186, Omaha Marian 142, Columbus 86, Bellevue West 80, Bellevue East 47.
Event winners: 100: Amari Laing, MS, 12.84. 200: Tania Johnson, BW, 26.91. 400: Lauren Harris, Marian, 57.85. 800, Stella Miner, Marian, 2:17.41. 1,600: Kara Muller, BW, 5:41.71. 3,200: Molly Von Seggren, Marian, 12:44.54. 100 hurdles: Josie Garrett, Col., 15.60. 300 hurdles: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 50.51. 400 relay: MS, 51.00. 1,600 relay: MS, 4:25.97. 3,200 relay: MS, 10:30.66. Sprint medley: Columbus, 2:01.56. Shot: Audrey Arthur, Marian, 33-1. Discus: Alicesen Gilbert, BE, 100-8. High jump: Harris, 5-1. Long jump: Laing, 17-4.5. Triple jump: Kaasch, 37-5. Pole vault: Emma Brownlow, Col., 8-0.
Gretna Invite
Gretna’s Trevor Marshall tied the Class A lead by clearing 6-foot-6 in the high jump at his school’s Knights of Columbus meet. He also won the 200 as the Dragons, by winning eight events, nearly doubled the score on runner-up Omaha Skutt.
Grand Island Northwest claimed the girls crown as Samantha Roby and Claire Caspersen were double individual winners.
Boys team scoring: Gretna 201, Omaha Skutt 108, Grand Island NW 103, Elkhorn 55, South Sioux City 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 17, Omaha Gross 5.
Event winners: 100: Dom Sedlacek, G, 10.92. 200: Trevor Marshall, G, 22.33. 400: Cole Wieseman, Elk, 53.07. 800: Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 2:04.82. 1,600: Colby Erdkamp, G, 4:37.09. 3,200: Erdkamp, 9:58.74. 110 hurdles: Alex Brandt, GINW, 15.78. 300 hurdles: Dom Melrose, Skutt, 41.89. 400 relay: Gretna 44.48. 1,600 relay: Gretna, 3:37.11. 3,200 relay: Gretna 8:36.44. Shot: Aiden Betz, Elk, 49-0. Discus: Arian Garcia, G, 137-9. High jump: Marshall, 6-6. Long jump: Emmett Hassenstab, Skutt, 21-9.75. Triple jump: Brandt, 43-5.5. Pole vault: Zach Leinen, Elk, 12-4.
Girls team scoring: Grand Island NW 146, Gretna 129, South Sioux City 86, Elkhorn 81, Omaha Skutt 54, Omaha Gross 28.
Event winners: 100: Avyn Urbanski, GINW, 12.60. 200: Samantha Roby, GINW, 26.19. 400: Brooke Rose, G, 1:01.96. 800: Rebecca Mader, GINW, 2:30.34. 1,600: Maddie Yardley, Elk, 5:35.17. 3,200: Jaedan Bunda, Skutt, 12:07.83. 100 hurdles: Addison Webster, G, 15.87. 300 hurdles: Webster 51.12. 400 relay: GINW 51.73. 1,600 relay: Elkhorn 4:15.81. 3,200 relay: GINW 10:45.10. Shot: Claire Caspersen, GINW, 38-9. Discus: Caspersen, 106-9. High jump: Tasha Freiberg, SSC, 5-2. Long jump: Roby, 16-8. Triple jump: Addie Thomas, Elk, 35-3. Pole vault: Taylor Evans, G, 10-0.