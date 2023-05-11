It was rain and then shine Thursday night for Omaha Mercy.
The Class B No. 7 Monarchs shook off a deficit 37 seconds in and eventually won on Melina Nelson’s shot from distance in the 98th minute, the deciding score in a 2-1 overtime win against fifth-ranked Columbus Scotus in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament.
It puts Mercy into its third semifinal in five seasons, where a familiar foe will be waiting. Mercy will face two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The teams met twice this season — both Skutt wins — including a 2-0 victory in the River Cities Conference tournament championship late last month.
“We’ve just got to make sure we have a great mentality,” Nelson said. “We’re going to be pumped up for that game.”
And they’ll get that crack at the champs after playing from behind early. Very early.
Isabella Kadavy took a centering pass from Libbie Brezenski and notched her 18th goal of the season before most at Morrison Stadium had even settled in.
But Mercy did just that, Monarchs coach Becky Markey said. In fact, she said afterwards that she told her assistant coach that falling behind so early may have been a good thing.
“I don’t know what our deal was, but that first minute it looked like we were just scared,” Markey said. “The whole season we’ve done a really good job of being a second-half team. And we did it for 39 minutes in the first half tonight. I just think that goal lit a fire and it lasted the whole game.”
Her side would level ten minutes after the break when Rylee Rempe struck a Hannah Peatrowsky corner through the rain and in, the 12th of the season for the Crusaders’ leading scorer.
It appeared as if the Crusaders then had a potential winner in the 77th minute when Ellie Brock punched in a ball that got loose from Scotus keeper Faith Weber.
But after consulting with the assistant referee, the center official ruled that the ball came off the arm of a Monarch before it was put away. Video replays afterwards confirmed the call.
Scotus had the closest scoring opportunity in the overtime sessions, but a sequence of saves by senior keeper Zoey Sizemore kept Mercy alive.
A long free kick from Brezenski that had eyes for the top of the goal was pushed up and off the crossbar by Sizemore. The senior then collected herself and got to another Shamrock opportunity on the subsequent rebound, stuffing a shot from Mia Fehringer and smothering out any more danger.
The match looked destined for a shootout before Nelson’s late heroics. The sophomore’s blast from 25 yards out found its way over the head of Weber and into the far right side of the goal. It was her sixth of the season.
“My calves were cramping up, but I was thinking ‘I’ve got to stay in this just a little bit longer,’” Nelson said. “And then it started coming over and it was like ‘this is it, this is it!’”
Nebraska high school boys soccer state tournament bracket, May 10
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4
The ball flies between Omaha Mercy's Kaylee Epp (9) and Columbus Scotus' Isabella Kadavy (12) in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus fans watch the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Rylee Rempe (5) kicks the ball past Columbus Scotus' Shelby Brandenburg (18) in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Abby Mills (15) goes after the ball in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy fans celebrate a play in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Hannah Peatrowsky (10) slams into Columbus Scotus' Maysa Kuhl (23) in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Ava Coniglio (11) and Columbus Scotus' Kate Hoffman (22) go after the ball in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Maysa Kuhl (23) controls the ball in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addilynn Cooper (9) and Omaha Skutt's Milayni Cain (19) get tangled up in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addyson Maxell (3) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas (16) celebrates her gaol with teammates in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Sophia Higgason (7) and Addison Burt (20) keep an eye on the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Corinne Merkel (2) keeps the ball from Elkhorn North's Meghan Coe (17) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addyson Maxell (3) grabs the ball away from Omaha Skutt's Presely Douglas (16) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Tessa Brickell (23) and Omaha Skutt's Delaney O'Doherty (9) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach John Carlson watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ava Spies (4) keeps the ball from Omaha Skutt's Sophia Higgason (7) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Lakin Appell (10) moves with the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Troy Stoller watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris mobs their teammate, Grace Kohler, top right, blue headband after she had the deciding penalty kick to give them the win over Bennington during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Jackie Johnson, left, and Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz collide during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's Grace Linden, left, and Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens battle for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Tatum Vaughan, left, and June Mullen hug after Tatum's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi, left, and Sophie Owens celebrate Quattrocchi's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor, left, tries to steal the ball from Norris's Grace Kohler during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Ella Klein watches Bennington keeper Linnea Larson field a shot during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi kicks the ball past Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's CC Cronin puts an ice pack on her head to cool off while they played Omaha Duchesne during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris keeper Ize Tidball watches a Bennington shot bounce off the bar during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor kicks the ball downfield against Norris during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Payton Wilkinson, No. 29 and Karlie Wahlstrom, No. 7, react to a near miss against Bennington during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
Lexington's Fernando Casillas (11) kicks the ball into the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21) celebrates a goal as Columbus Scotus' Joshua Bixenmann (03) watches the ball in the back of the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Alex Medina-Perez (5) keeps an eye on the ball as Lexington's Jorgee Zamora-Saenz (21) comes in from the side in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington fans react to a play in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21), Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) and an official watch as the ball goes out of bounds in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay (10) celebrates his goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Blake Wemhoff (1) walks toward the sideline after a Lexington goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington head coach Joel Lemus watches his team in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Davis Garcia-Corzo (29) gets ahead of Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus fans watch the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Edin Lima-Miranda (19) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) and Columbus Scotus' Jacob Rother (18) go after the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Alex Aliano (3) and Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) go after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) smiles after his team's second goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate a goal by Pflaum in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) and Elkhorn North's Luke Grigsby (20) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) plays in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) celebrates his team's first goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Justin Zabawa watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Gavin Dickerson (8) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's William Tobaben (12) goes after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's William Farrington (0) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans cheer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo and Jose Cruz celebrate Benazo's second goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Gaspar Juarez, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Greco Alvarez during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!