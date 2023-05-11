It was rain and then shine Thursday night for Omaha Mercy.

In that order.

The Class B No. 7 Monarchs shook off a deficit 37 seconds in and eventually won on Melina Nelson’s shot from distance in the 98th minute, the deciding score in a 2-1 overtime win against fifth-ranked Columbus Scotus in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament.

It puts Mercy into its third semifinal in five seasons, where a familiar foe will be waiting. Mercy will face two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The teams met twice this season — both Skutt wins — including a 2-0 victory in the River Cities Conference tournament championship late last month.

“We’ve just got to make sure we have a great mentality,” Nelson said. “We’re going to be pumped up for that game.”

And they’ll get that crack at the champs after playing from behind early. Very early.

Isabella Kadavy took a centering pass from Libbie Brezenski and notched her 18th goal of the season before most at Morrison Stadium had even settled in.

But Mercy did just that, Monarchs coach Becky Markey said. In fact, she said afterwards that she told her assistant coach that falling behind so early may have been a good thing.

“I don’t know what our deal was, but that first minute it looked like we were just scared,” Markey said. “The whole season we’ve done a really good job of being a second-half team. And we did it for 39 minutes in the first half tonight. I just think that goal lit a fire and it lasted the whole game.”

Her side would level ten minutes after the break when Rylee Rempe struck a Hannah Peatrowsky corner through the rain and in, the 12th of the season for the Crusaders’ leading scorer.

It appeared as if the Crusaders then had a potential winner in the 77th minute when Ellie Brock punched in a ball that got loose from Scotus keeper Faith Weber.

But after consulting with the assistant referee, the center official ruled that the ball came off the arm of a Monarch before it was put away. Video replays afterwards confirmed the call.

Scotus had the closest scoring opportunity in the overtime sessions, but a sequence of saves by senior keeper Zoey Sizemore kept Mercy alive.

A long free kick from Brezenski that had eyes for the top of the goal was pushed up and off the crossbar by Sizemore. The senior then collected herself and got to another Shamrock opportunity on the subsequent rebound, stuffing a shot from Mia Fehringer and smothering out any more danger.

The match looked destined for a shootout before Nelson’s late heroics. The sophomore’s blast from 25 yards out found its way over the head of Weber and into the far right side of the goal. It was her sixth of the season.

“My calves were cramping up, but I was thinking ‘I’ve got to stay in this just a little bit longer,’” Nelson said. “And then it started coming over and it was like ‘this is it, this is it!’”

