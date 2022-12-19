 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert

Omaha Metro Conference holiday tournament moved up to avoid winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Extreme wind chill and blizzard conditions expected in Omaha this week

The Metro Conference will play its holiday tournament games this week a day ahead of schedule because of weather forecasts for a winter storm.

"It's to guarantee that we get those games in before the (holiday) break,'' tournament director Steve Throne of Millard South said.

BOYS

Tuesday

No. 19 seed Omaha South at No. 14 Papillion-La Vista, 1

No. 20 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 13 Omaha Burke, 2:45

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 15 Omaha Westview, 3:15

No. 17 Omaha Benson at No. 15 Bellevue East, 6

GIRLS

Tuesday

No. 19 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 14 Omaha Burke, 1

People are also reading…

No. 17 Omaha South at No. 16 Omaha Westview, 1:30

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 15 Elkhorn South, 6

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert