Omaha Metro Conference holiday tournament moved up to avoid winter weather

The Metro Conference will play its holiday tournament games this week a day ahead of schedule because of weather forecasts for a winter storm.

"It's to guarantee that we get those games in before the (holiday) break,'' tournament director Steve Throne of Millard South said.

BOYS

Tuesday

No. 19 seed Omaha South at No. 14 Papillion-La Vista, 1

No. 20 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 13 Omaha Burke, 2:45

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 15 Omaha Westview, 3:15

No. 17 Omaha Benson at No. 15 Bellevue East, 6

GIRLS

Tuesday

No. 19 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 14 Omaha Burke, 1

No. 17 Omaha South at No. 16 Omaha Westview, 1:30

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 15 Elkhorn South, 6

