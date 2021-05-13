Omaha native Gregg Olson to be inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame

Omaha native Gregg Olson will be one of this year’s inductees into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announcement was made Thursday by the College Baseball Foundation.

Olson played for his father Bill at Omaha Northwest and had a pitching record of 27-0 with a 0.76 ERA and 276 strikeouts. He tossed four no-hitters, including three in the state tournament, as the Huskies won four consecutive Class A titles.

He played collegiately at Auburn, where he was a two-time All-American pitcher from 1986-88. He will become the school’s first member of the National College Baseball Hall.

He played three years for the Tigers, posting a 25-7 record and a 3.03 ERA. He still ranks in the Top 10 in Auburn history in appearances (3rd with 97), saves (tied for 4th with 20), win percentage (5th at .781), strikeouts (7th with 271) and wins (tied for 9th, 25).

Olson broke through as a sophomore when he went 11-1 with a 1.26 ERA. He led the nation in ERA in 1987 and led the SEC in that category in 1988.

He went on to become the then-highest draft pick in program history when he was selected fourth overall by Baltimore in the 1988 MLB draft.