Omaha North blocks kick to defeat North Platte in Class A playoffs
FOOTBALL

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A blocked extra-point kick was all that separated Omaha North from North Platte.

The Vikings will return home with a 35-34 victory at Bauer Field. North Platte scored with 6:34 left, but the kick was blocked, and North ran out all but the last 30 seconds.

No. 7 North (6-5), which has won six straight after an 0-5 start in its return to football, will visit the Gretna-Elkhorn South winner for its semifinal next Friday.

The Vikings’ Te’Shaun Porter ran for three touchdowns and 183 yards on 35 carries.

Arena football was the name of the game in the first quarter, which ended in a 21-21 tie.

Kolten Tilford didn’t get to the end zone with his 87-yard return of the opening kickoff, with Vince Genatone getting the touchdown two plays later, but Keshaun Williams crossed the goal line with his ensuing 90-yard kickoff return.

Tate Janas of No. 8 North Platte (7-4) and Porter traded scores, then North tricked up and recovered an onside kick. Porter scored again, only to have Genatone restore a tie with a 65-yarder on the next scrimmage play.

The second quarter was more mundane. Williams scored a second time on a 29-yard pass from Jordan Williams (no relation). But North Platte gained a 28-28 halftime tie on the last play, a 14-yard pass to Cole Wright, which was Caleb Tonkinson’s first completion and only his second pass of the half.

