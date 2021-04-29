Omaha North's Tristan Gray returns to competition, ties state lead in discus

Tristan Gray is back with the big kids at track and field meets.
The Omaha North senior thrower’s first varsity competition this spring was at Thursday’s George Anderson Invitational, where he tied the state lead in the discus.
Gray had to fulfill the state’s sit-out rule — 90 school days — for changing schools during the school year. He had been at North, but last fall transferred to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to play football once the Omaha Public Schools said its teams would not play during the COVID-19 pandemic. His father lives in the Bluffs.
His mother lives in Omaha, and after football season he returned to North.
Gray already was the state leader in the shot at 59-4 — The World-Herald's charts include any marks from the high school season regardless of competition level. His best Thursday was a winning 58-7.
In the discus, he topped his season best by almost 22 feet while tying Omaha Central’s J’Dyn Bullion for the state lead at 177-4. But he was kicking himself for letting a foot drift over the scratch line that negated a throw in the 180s.
The Division I-bound (South Dakota) athlete said he was grateful he had any kind of meet to enter during the sit-out period.
“It was nice just to be able to get competition in and get marks for this year,’’ Gray said. “It’s nice being back with the kids I’ve been throwing with for four years.”
As a sophomore, Gray’s best marks were 59-¼ in the shot (No. 4 in the state) and 173-2 in the discus (No. 5). Then came the season lost to the pandemic.
“It affected me big-time,’’ he said. “I’m just trying to make up for it now to get some big marks out.”
Another chart topper from North’s invitational, which the school held at Benson Stadium to allow for more spectators, was the state-leading 1:53.74 by Fremont junior Braden Taylor in the boys 800. He’s less than a second from making the all-time charts.
“We come to this meet to run good times,’’ Taylor said. “My P.R. before this was around 1:56 so I was thinking 1:54, 1:55.”
Lauren Harris of Omaha Marian lowered her state-leading 400 time to 56.86. She also won the 100.
The meet, won by Kearney’s boys and Fremont’s girls, was preparation for next week’s conference championships. The Metro meet is Tuesday at Burke Stadium, the Heartland Conference meet Wednesday at Grand Island.
Results
Boys team scoring: Kearney 177, Fremont 90, Omaha Creighton Prep 80, Millard South 63, Omaha Burke 43, Omaha North 42, Grand Island 30, Omaha South 1, Omaha Benson 0.
Event winners: 100: Carson Bartek, Prep, 10.88. 200: Reggie Harris, MS, 22.11. 400: Evan Denney, K, 51.94. 800: Braden Taylor, Fre., 1:53.74. 1,600: Samuel Rundle, Burke, 4:27.85. 3,200: Nolan Miller, F, 9:34.95. 110 hurdles: D’Andre Ndugwa, K, 14.47. 300 hurdles: Ndugwa, 41.22. 400 relay: MS 43.18. 1,600 relay: Fremont 3:28.60. 3,200 relay: GI 8:28.88. Shot: Tristan Gray, North, 58-7. Discus: Gray, 177-4. High jump: Richard Harbols, K, 6-5. Long jump: Alex Bullock, Prep, 21-9¾. Triple jump: Ehren Smolik, K, 44-4½. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, F, 14-8.
Girls team scoring: Fremont 154, Kearney 121, Millard South 106, Omaha Marian 78, Omaha North 33, Grand Island 27, Omaha Benson 3, Omaha South 1.
Event winners: 100: Lauren Harris, Marian, 12.41. 200: Tania Gleason, F, 26.15. 400: Harris, 56.86. 800: Maris Dahl, F, 2:27.35. 1,600: Elli Dahl, F, 5:07.17. 3,200: Emily Nau, F, 11:54.32. 110 hurdles: Emily Bare, MS, 16.23. 300 hurdles: Justyce Cribbs, Marian, 49.92. 400 relay: Fremont 49.98. 1,600 relay: Fremont 4:04.99. 3,200 relay: Fremont 10:14.63. Shot: Lily Novacek, K, 41-9 (meet record). Discus: Kadyn Barrientos, GI, 133-6. High jump: Mary Claire Daubendiek, Marian, 4-10. Long jump: Amari Laing, MS, 18-6. Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 38-1/2. Pole vault: Hailey Newill, F, 10-0.