Omaha North's Tristan Gray returns to competition, ties state lead in discus

Tristan Gray is back with the big kids at track and field meets.

The Omaha North senior thrower’s first varsity competition this spring was at Thursday’s George Anderson Invitational, where he tied the state lead in the discus.

Gray had to fulfill the state’s sit-out rule — 90 school days — for changing schools during the school year. He had been at North, but last fall transferred to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to play football once the Omaha Public Schools said its teams would not play during the COVID-19 pandemic. His father lives in the Bluffs.

His mother lives in Omaha, and after football season he returned to North.

Gray already was the state leader in the shot at 59-4 — The World-Herald's charts include any marks from the high school season regardless of competition level. His best Thursday was a winning 58-7.

In the discus, he topped his season best by almost 22 feet while tying Omaha Central’s J’Dyn Bullion for the state lead at 177-4. But he was kicking himself for letting a foot drift over the scratch line that negated a throw in the 180s.

The Division I-bound (South Dakota) athlete said he was grateful he had any kind of meet to enter during the sit-out period.