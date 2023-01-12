Omaha North's Tyler Stewart fueling a fire towards a third-straight state wrestling title

Dan Carlson can spot a wrestling junkie from a mile away.

The Omaha North head coach has been in the sport for all of his life. He knows when it gets someone’s juices flowing.

So he understands Tyler Stewart, a fellow mat addict. The Viking senior, a two-time state champion, can’t sit still when he’s talking about wrestling.

“There’s a look in his eye,” Carlson said. “He can be zoned out when you’re talking about anything else, and when you bring up wrestling there’s a switch in his head.”

Like during the sports nutrition class that Carlson teaches at North. Stewart usually shows up in wrestling mode – lineup ideas, opponent scouting, technique tips.

“Before you know it I’m totally distracted and my blood pressure is going up,” Carlson joked. “I don’t need to be worked up at noon for practice.”

Kids like Stewart don’t come around often, Carlson says. Not only is the fire there, but it burns brightest on the mat.

“He’s pretty even-keeled, but he’s just a competitor,” the coach said. “He’s just kind of something special.”

It takes two hands to count the number of wrestlers that own three state titles in the blue and yellow Viking singlet - North has a pair of four-time winners, and seven more with three titles.

“There’s been a lot of good wrestlers come out of North,” Stewart said. “I’d like to put my name on the three-timer list for sure.”

A unanimous No. 1 in Class A at 220 pounds – and Huskermat’s top-ranked in the state at the weight - he’ll be a heavy favorite next month to do just that. But if his road to two titles has been any indication, a third will have to be earned.

Stewart, who hasn’t lost to an in state opponent in two years, has scored a grand total of six points in a pair of state finals matches, beating Benny Alfaro of Fremont 3-2 for the title at 195 a year ago. It was a 3-1 win over Grand Island’s Daylon Keolavone at 220 pounds that gave him his first gold as a sophomore.

But it may be the lessons learned during his first state tournament – one that ended without a medal - that provide the most important fuel.

“Everyone third place and down I had beaten that season,” Stewart said. “So I knew I should have placed higher.”

He took one of the longest breaks from wrestling in his life after the disappointment, then got back to work.

Stewart went a combined 55-2 over the next two seasons. He’s 24-1 this year heading into this weekend’s Metro Conference tournaments.

The win totals – much like his wrestling style – don’t jump off the page. But there’s a whole lot more in one column than the other.

“It’s not flashy,” Carlson said. “He’s going to stay in good position, and he’s going to take advantage of those positions. He kind of wrestles to his opponents – almost to a fault – but he’s going to stay in good position.”

North’s coaches have pushed him to not just be the better wrestler in each match, but to be the most dominant in the entire gym.

“When you’re as good as he is, you have to start enforcing your will on these kids,” Carlson said.

A high-profile practice partner is helping with that, too.

Viking teammate Tyson Terry is one of the top heavyweights in the nation. Getting pushed nearly every day over the last two seasons by someone like that will bring out the dog in just about anyone, Carlson said.

“He’s the best practice partner in the state,” Stewart said. “If I can stop him from taking me down, I can stop everyone at 220 (pounds). That’s the way I’m thinking every time I walk in the (wrestling) room. If I’m pushing him, I’m pushing myself.”

The two are longtime friends and teammates on the football field, as well.

“They’re going to be lost without each other next year,” Carlson said. “They’re both competitors, and that’s fun. You’re not going to be around kids very often that are this competitive. I’m just glad to be around them and share in their success.”

A success he hopes continues with this weekend’s conference slate. Both days of wrestling – Friday’s pool matches, and Saturday’s bracket matches – are set to be held at Buena Vista. There’s plenty of competition in both.

Team favorites begin with top-ranked Millard South, which owns seven of the Metro’s last eight titles. But bracket championships won’t be nearly as slanted.

Stewart and Terry are part of a dozen No. 1’s in NEWrestle’s rankings that are expected to compete at the Metro tournament. Both could see wrestlers ranked third in their respective weight classes.

Bring it on, said Stewart, who committed to Southeast Community College’s brand new wrestling program earlier this week.

“I’m definitely looking forward to winning this one,” Stewart said of his last Metro tourney. “It’s closest thing to the state tournament that I can get.”

