Frank Hanel cooked up winning football teams at Omaha Northwest before expanding on his culinary hobby in retirement.

In 25 seasons as the first football coach in Huskies history, he had a 112-108-2 career record. They made it to the state final in 1981 and the semifinal the following season.

Hanel, 83, died Tuesday. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. James Catholic Church, 4720 N. 90th St.

Hanel was on a coaching staff, put together by the late Jack Hallstrom as principal, that had little attrition.

For years, his colleagues included Bill Olson as the baseball coach, Dick Koch the boys basketball coach and Roy Katskee the gymnastics coach.

“I still remember the first meeting in Jack Hallstrom’s back yard with all the football coaches,” Hanel said upon his retirement in 1995. “It’s unusual for a staff to stay together this long, especially where we all started together. There have to be some reasons for that, and I think it’s that we all got along really well.”

He was the dean of the Metro football coaches — for only a couple of months. A day after the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill allowing early retirement for Omaha Public Schools teachers, Hanel stepped away at 55. A 35-year career in OPS ended.

The Schuyler native and 1961 Wayne State graduate, who had musical aptitude in choir and band, taught at Marrs Junior High and Omaha Central before joining the new school’s faculty in 1971.

In retirement, he had flower and vegetable gardens at the family home on Keystone Drive. He restored his father’s Ford Model A. He hunted and fished.

For many years, he, Katskee and former Omaha South girls basketball coach Kirk McLaughlin put on game feeds for friends.

At Tiger Tom’s Pub near his home, customers would make special trips the days Hanel was cooking. He built a brick smokehouse in the backyard and sold his smoked meats.

He was inducted into Northwest’s Hall of Fame in 1998 and the OPS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

He and his late wife, Shirley, were married 44 years before her death in 2004.

Survivors include children Teresa Howarth, Dwayne Hanel, Steve Hanel and Amy Calabro, and sister Mary Munter.