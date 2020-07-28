Omaha Northwest's Legion team resumes play after week-long shutdown from COVID-19 case

“Two weeks have passed since the athlete first showed symptoms, and all Mack Bros. coaches and athletes have tested negative for COVID-19."

The email also said that “unprecedented times like these require an exceptional amount of flexibility, patience and compassion" and that “the safety of coaches, athletes and spectators are of paramount importance as we all strive for some sense of normalcy."

Lovell said after working with the health department, this is the best way to balance public health concerns with the well-being of athletes.

The Huskies shut down last week when the player who tested positive informed Lovell a few hours before the team’s tournament opener against Wolfe Electric (Millard West). The Wildcats were coming off their own two-week COVID-19 quarantine.

Metro tournament coordinator Ian DeLaet, head coach at Bellevue East, said the schedule would be tweaked to include the Huskies.

“Their whole team has tested negative and we want to make this work," he said. “All of the Metro coaches have been 100% supportive of teams coming off quarantine."

The Metro tournament resumes Thursday and ends Friday.