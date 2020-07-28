Omaha Northwest's Legion team resumes play after week-long shutdown from COVID-19 case

It’s only a few games, but it seems like something much more to the American Legion players from Omaha Northwest.
The Mack Bros. Huskies (Northwest) have been cleared to start playing this week in the Metro postseason baseball tournament. The team shut down last Wednesday — the day the tourney began — after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Nick Lovell said his request to start up again was approved by the Douglas County Department of Health.
“Our season was going to end on a sour note," he said. “We talked to a lot of different people and made sure we did what was necessary to get cleared."
In addition to the health department, Lovell checked with several Legion baseball officials. That group included city and state members and officials from the team’s Legion sponsor, Mack Bros. Groundskeeping.
Lovell said all necessary precautions have been taken and sent an email to all of the Metro Legion coaches to explain the situation. The email said:
“When the infected athlete began to show symptoms of COVID-19, the athlete quarantined away from teammates for two weeks. Once the athlete’s COVID-19 test confirmed the presence of the virus, all practices and games were canceled.
“Two weeks have passed since the athlete first showed symptoms, and all Mack Bros. coaches and athletes have tested negative for COVID-19."
The email also said that “unprecedented times like these require an exceptional amount of flexibility, patience and compassion" and that “the safety of coaches, athletes and spectators are of paramount importance as we all strive for some sense of normalcy."
Lovell said after working with the health department, this is the best way to balance public health concerns with the well-being of athletes.
The Huskies shut down last week when the player who tested positive informed Lovell a few hours before the team’s tournament opener against Wolfe Electric (Millard West). The Wildcats were coming off their own two-week COVID-19 quarantine.
Metro tournament coordinator Ian DeLaet, head coach at Bellevue East, said the schedule would be tweaked to include the Huskies.
“Their whole team has tested negative and we want to make this work," he said. “All of the Metro coaches have been 100% supportive of teams coming off quarantine."
The Metro tournament resumes Thursday and ends Friday.
“It doesn’t seem like a big deal to play just a couple more games but to our guys it is," Lovell said. “They didn’t want the season to end that other way."
Kearney Runza team shuts down for season
The Senior Legion team from Kearney has become the latest to shut down for the season because of coronavirus.
The Kearney Hub reported Monday that a player on the team had tested positive for COVID-19. After a meeting of the coaches and the Kearney baseball board, the decision was made to take precautionary measures and end the season.
The team had four games left — a doubleheader at Grand Island and a home doubleheader against Hastings.
Kearney finishes 21-7.
