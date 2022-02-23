Omaha Roncalli defeats Skutt in overtime to win subdistrict final

Omaha Roncalli defeated Omaha Skutt 57-54 in overtime Wednesday night to win the B-3 subdistrict final.
Class B No. 1 Skutt fell to 21-1 while the No. 2 Crimson Pride moved to 18-4.
Both teams will advance to district play.
Photos: Omaha Skutt hosts Elkhorn North girls and Omaha Roncalli boys in subdistrict basketball
Omaha Roncalli's Austin Schwarz steals the ball from Omaha Skutt's Jake Brack at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Jake Brack at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Jake Orr attempts a shot against Omaha Skutt's Jake Brack at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Jake Orr guards the ball from Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Nick Kenney guards Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou drives to the basket against Omaha Roncalli's Austin Schwarz at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe drives to the basket against Elkhorn North's Morgan Sachs at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas drives to the basket against Elkhorn North at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North students cheer after Britt Prince (2) makes a 3-pointer against Omaha Skutt at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer attempts a 3-pointer Omaha Skutt's Victoria Van Dyke at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Madison Livingston looks to pass the ball against Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer (23) and Reese Booth (1) at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer attempts a shot against Omaha Skutt's Madison Livingston at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince attempts a shot against Omaha Skutt defense at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dives for a loose ball against Omaha Skutt's Jesse Trout at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince attempts a free throw against Omaha Skutt at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North players and staff surround Britt Prince after making a last second shot to defeat Omaha Skutt at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince attempts a shot over Omaha Skutt defense at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe guards the ball from Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
