BASKETBALL

Omaha Roncalli defeats Skutt in overtime to win subdistrict final

  • Updated
Evans, Brack

Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Jake Brack.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Roncalli defeated Omaha Skutt 57-54 in overtime Wednesday night to win the B-3 subdistrict final.

Class B No. 1 Skutt fell to 21-1 while the No. 2 Crimson Pride moved to 18-4.

Both teams will advance to district play.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

