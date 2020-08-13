Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm doubles in his MLB debut

Though the final score was forgettable, Alec Bohm made a memorable major-league debut Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Omaha Roncalli graduate doubled down the left-field line in his first at-bat after being called up Wednesday night. Bohm, who played third base and batted sixth, finished 1 for 4 in the Phillies’ 11-4 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

After the game, Bohm told reporters what it was like to get his first major-league hit.

“I think I started floating to second," he said. “I don’t even remember running."

Though fans are not allowed at games because of COVID-19 restrictions, Philadelphia fans still let him know how they felt. His first at-bat was greeted by air horns, vuvuzelas and cheers from the “Phandemic Crew” fans watching from the sidewalk outside the stadium.

Now that Bohm has made his Phillies debut, he’s expected to remain in the lineup. General manager Matt Klentak expressed that opinion to reporters Thursday.

“The plan is that he’s going to play regularly, and that’s been the case for a while now," Klentak said. “If we’re going to call up a player like Alec, we want him to play every day."