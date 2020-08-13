Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm doubles in his MLB debut

Though the final score was forgettable, Alec Bohm made a memorable major-league debut Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Omaha Roncalli graduate doubled down the left-field line in his first at-bat after being called up Wednesday night. Bohm, who played third base and batted sixth, finished 1 for 4 in the Phillies’ 11-4 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
After the game, Bohm told reporters what it was like to get his first major-league hit.
“I think I started floating to second," he said. “I don’t even remember running."
Though fans are not allowed at games because of COVID-19 restrictions, Philadelphia fans still let him know how they felt. His first at-bat was greeted by air horns, vuvuzelas and cheers from the “Phandemic Crew” fans watching from the sidewalk outside the stadium.
Now that Bohm has made his Phillies debut, he’s expected to remain in the lineup. General manager Matt Klentak expressed that opinion to reporters Thursday.
“The plan is that he’s going to play regularly, and that’s been the case for a while now," Klentak said. “If we’re going to call up a player like Alec, we want him to play every day."
Klentak added that Bohm, who is expected to play primarily at third base, is an important part of the team’s future.
“He’s a hitter, and we think he can help our lineup," the GM said. “This guy has done everything he can do in the batter’s box at the minor-league level."
Bohm was the third overall pick in the 2018 draft and considered the Phillies’ top hitting prospect. He was promoted to the team’s 28-man active roster before the start of Thursday’s game, which was delayed 90 minutes by rain.
The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning but Baltimore took the lead with a four-run fifth. The Orioles then scored seven runs over the final three innings.
Bohm, who played collegiately at Wichita State, slugged his way up to Double-AA last year. He batted .269 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 238 at-bats.
Including the two previous minor-league teams he competed for in 2019, he batted .305 with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs. He primarily played third base but also saw action at first.
He followed that up with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League and in September was named the Phillies’ top minor-league position player.
Philadelphia, which fell to 5-9 after being swept by Baltimore, will begin a series Friday against the New York Mets.
