Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm hits walkoff sacrifice fly for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper should make more predictions.

Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Thursday night, completing a four-game sweep.

The Phillies are 9-1 since Harper said the team needs to “win nine of 10” following a loss at Atlanta on Aug. 22.

“I heard someone say Bryce is a prophet,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I'm going to go to him and see what I should do next.”

Didi Gregorius sacrificed J.T. Realmuto to third to start the bottom of the 10th inning against Sean Doolittle (0-2). After Jean Segura was intentionally walked, he took second base on defensive indifference. Pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin was then intentionally walked to load the bases.

Then Bohm hit a shallow fly to center field but Realmuto slid home well ahead of Victor Robles' throw. Bohm also had three singles, all to the opposite field.

“He's a hitter,” Girardi said of the rookie third baseman. “I think his approach is great. He likes to hit the ball gap to gap.”

