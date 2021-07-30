Omaha Roncalli's legion team prepared for first state tournament appearance in four years

Witt scattered seven hits and struck out seven to boost his record to 8-1. He has a 1.70 ERA with 44 strikeouts this summer.

“Ryan was able to get ahead of batters and that was a key,” Hoover said. “He did a great job and we did enough that one inning to give him some runs.”

The Pride is led offensively by Sam Wiese, who is batting .385 with nine home runs. He has 44 RBIs and scored 39 runs.

Darik Rodgers also has been a factor offensively, batting .390.

Hoover said his 27-10 squad will need to be at its best at the competitive Class B tourney, which begins Saturday in Crete. The field will include perennial contender Hickman, which finished as the Class B state runner-up — representing Norris High School — in the spring.

The coach said he is mostly happy his players had a full season following the cancellation of last year’s state tournament because of the pandemic.

“It feels like things are back to normal,” Hoover said. “We’ve had a good summer and we want to keep it going.”

The Class B state tournament schedule: