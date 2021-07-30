Omaha Roncalli's legion team prepared for first state tournament appearance in four years

After a four-year absence, the American Legion team from Omaha Roncalli is headed back to the state tournament.
The Kelly Ryan Crimson Pride earned that return with a 4-1 victory over Plattsmouth at the B-2 area tourney. It will be the team’s first appearance since winning the Class B title in 2017.
“It feels good to get back,” coach Jake Hoover said. “We just try to go out and play our game every day.”
A disappointing end to the spring varsity season laid the foundation for summer success. The Pride came one win short of reaching state, losing to Elkhorn and ace pitcher Drew Christo in the district final.
Christo, a Nebraska signee, tossed a four-hitter and struck out 11 that day.
“We had to try to beat the best pitcher in the state and we couldn’t do it,” Hoover said. “The guys wanted another shot this summer.”
The squad started Legion season with five seniors but lost one when pitcher Garrett Vosika had a season-ending knee injury at a tournament in Kansas.
“That was a big loss for us,” Hoover said. “But our guys weren’t going to let that stop them.”
The Pride faced another tall task in the area tournament final, facing Plattsmouth ace Adam Eggert. Hoover’s squad scored four runs in the fourth inning and got a strong pitching effort from senior Ryan Witt to net the victory.
Witt scattered seven hits and struck out seven to boost his record to 8-1. He has a 1.70 ERA with 44 strikeouts this summer.
“Ryan was able to get ahead of batters and that was a key,” Hoover said. “He did a great job and we did enough that one inning to give him some runs.”
The Pride is led offensively by Sam Wiese, who is batting .385 with nine home runs. He has 44 RBIs and scored 39 runs.
Darik Rodgers also has been a factor offensively, batting .390.
Hoover said his 27-10 squad will need to be at its best at the competitive Class B tourney, which begins Saturday in Crete. The field will include perennial contender Hickman, which finished as the Class B state runner-up — representing Norris High School — in the spring.
The coach said he is mostly happy his players had a full season following the cancellation of last year’s state tournament because of the pandemic.
“It feels like things are back to normal,” Hoover said. “We’ve had a good summer and we want to keep it going.”
The Class B state tournament schedule:
Saturday – Columbus Lakeview vs. Central City, 10 a.m.; Alliance vs. Arlington, 1 p.m.; Broken Bow vs. Hickman, 4; Omaha Roncalli vs. Crete, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at noon and 2:30 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 7:30. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship at 4 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
