Delaney O’Doherty and Milayni Cain scored first-half goals, and Kamryn Kasner and Caroline Daub added a pair after the break, more than enough offense for Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt to beat seventh-ranked Omaha Mercy 4-0 in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Saturday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

The win puts the SkyHawks, winners of the last two state titles, into the final for the seventh consecutive season. They’ll meet the same Norris team they’ve beaten in the last two championship matches.

Omaha Mercy (14-8) 0 0 — 0

Omaha Skutt (14-4) 2 2 — 4

GOALS: OS, Delaney O’Doherty, Milayni Cain, Kamryn Kasner, Caroline Daub.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 6