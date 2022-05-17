Omaha Skutt boys threepeat as Class B state soccer champions

The Omaha Skutt boys soccer team won its third straight Class B state title on the kind of bang-bang call that the runner-up, Lexington, may stew over all offseason.

The Skyhawks beat the Minutemen 2-1 thanks to a second-half penalty kick goal from Samuel Schendt after Lexington defender Jesus Prado was whistled for a foul in his own team’s goal box. Prado, barely trailing Skutt’s Aidan Trumm on a long run, placed his right foot between Trumm’s two legs. With 8:02 left in the match, Trumm fell over Prado and got the call.

Schendt, a junior midfielder, then fired the penalty kick into the lower left corner of the goal for the game winner.

Skutt (17-3) attacked early and often against the Minutemen (19-3). A header goal in the fourth minute of the first half got waved off due to an official ruling a Skyhawk offsides. Midway through the first half, on a pretty set play, Skutt had another goal nullified by an offsides call. But sandwiched in between those whistles, with 33:38 left in the first half, Skutt midfielder Tyler Phillips bolted down the right side of Lexington’s defense and pass across the field to Toth, who easily beat goalie Oscar Echeverria

Lexington answered midway through the second half when leading scorer Diego Martinez found Ernesto Vargas, who popped the ball past Skutt goalie Morgan Finkenbinder with 21:02 left in the second half.

Skutt outshot Lexington 12-6. The Skyhawks won their third straight title dating back to 2019. The 2020 state soccer tournament was canceled by the COVID pandemic.

