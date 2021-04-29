Omaha Skutt captures boys and girls River City Conference tournament titles

Omaha Skutt doubled its fun Thursday night for a pair of conference championships.

The SkyHawks boys and girls teams — both ranked No. 1 in Class B — each won matches over ranked foes in the River Cities Conference tournament finals.

Skutt’s girls started the evening sweep with a 3-0 win over third-ranked Omaha Duchesne, getting a 13th shutout to run its record to 14-1 on the year.

Leading scorer Cece Behrens struck twice for the SkyHawks, pushing the Omaha recruit’s season tally to 27.

“It was a workmanlike performance,” Skutt coach John Carlson said. “They came out pretty strong in the first 10 minutes. We responded and played well.”

Senior Alex Daub added an insurance goal in the second half. Carlson pointed to a pair of hustle plays by midfielder Caroline Daub, a sophomore, that led directly to a pair of goals.

He also lauded another lockdown performance by his defense - outside backs Addy Seaman, Jenna Hotovy and Alex Daub, and center backs Breena Whitaker and Tess Behrens in front of keeper Ali Becker - which has conceded just twice all season, both on free kicks.

“It was a good challenge,” Carlson said, “and a good win for us.”