Omaha Skutt captures boys and girls River City Conference tournament titles

Omaha Skutt doubled its fun Thursday night for a pair of conference championships.
The SkyHawks boys and girls teams — both ranked No. 1 in Class B — each won matches over ranked foes in the River Cities Conference tournament finals.
Skutt’s girls started the evening sweep with a 3-0 win over third-ranked Omaha Duchesne, getting a 13th shutout to run its record to 14-1 on the year.
Leading scorer Cece Behrens struck twice for the SkyHawks, pushing the Omaha recruit’s season tally to 27.
“It was a workmanlike performance,” Skutt coach John Carlson said. “They came out pretty strong in the first 10 minutes. We responded and played well.”
Senior Alex Daub added an insurance goal in the second half. Carlson pointed to a pair of hustle plays by midfielder Caroline Daub, a sophomore, that led directly to a pair of goals.
He also lauded another lockdown performance by his defense - outside backs Addy Seaman, Jenna Hotovy and Alex Daub, and center backs Breena Whitaker and Tess Behrens in front of keeper Ali Becker - which has conceded just twice all season, both on free kicks.
“It was a good challenge,” Carlson said, “and a good win for us.”
The next test comes in next week’s sub-district tournament. The SkyHawks will host the B-3 field, starting with a 5:30 p.m. opener Monday against Elkhorn.
Wins like the one his team got Thursday can only help its postseason chances.
“That’s what it’s going to take, because we’re going to get every team’s best effort” Carlson said. “We have to pay close attention to the details and make sure we understand our roles and are doing the little things that it takes to win a championship.”
Omaha Duchesne (12-3)....0 0—0
At Omaha Skutt (14-1)......2 1—3
GOALS: OS, Cece Behrens 2, Alex Daub.
Omaha Skutt 2, South Sioux City 0
The Skutt boys completed the SkyHawk sweep behind a pair of second-half goals, registering a ninth-straight shutout and beating tenth-ranked South Sioux City for the conference crown.
The clean sheet was Skutt’s 13th of the season, tying the Class B record.
Kyle Hansen gave the SkyHawks all the offense they’d need, breaking a scoreless halftime tie with his team-leading 13th goal of the season in the 44th minute.
Junior Ryan Witt added an insurance goal with just over 14 minutes to play, helping Skutt reclaim the River Cities tournament title. South Sioux City won when the two teams played an overtime match in the 2019 conference final.