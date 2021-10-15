Omaha Skutt captures state softball title in three innings to cap an undefeated season

HASTINGS, Neb. — Scoring 11 runs and sending 17 hitters to the plate in the top of the first inning powered Omaha Skutt to an historic 14-2, three-inning victory over Hastings in the championship of the Class B state softball tournament on Friday.

A leadoff home run by Lauren Camenzind, then a grand slam by her twin sister Hannah, led the SkyHawks offense to the victory that capped the first undefeated season by a Class B school in the 25-year history of the event.

Hannah Camenzind was the winning pitcher for the SkyHawks, who finished 33-0 and now will carry a 53-game winning streak into the 2022 season. Hastings finished the season 35-6, and the Tigers earned the runner-up trophy for the second consecutive season.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

