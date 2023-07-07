Omaha Skutt’s fifth consecutive Class B All-Sports grand championship is its longest streak while winning the title 14 times in the past 19 years.

It came on a rarity.

The SkyHawks had top-10 finishes in all 11 boys sports.

“We've never had that happen before,’’ Athletic Director Donn Kasner said.

It may be a first in any class for boys.

In girls, Millard North and Omaha Marian scored in every sport in 2008 in Class A and Lincoln Pius X did so in 2014 in Class B.

Skutt’s boys won three state titles — wrestling, basketball and soccer — while the SkyHawks’ girls won their record eighth consecutive volleyball crown and third in a row in soccer. Like their boys in that sport.

“Winning five of the 20-point sports, that has to put you in the hunt,’’ Kasner said.

Skutt led runner-up Elkhorn North 166.5-149.33, with Bennington third with 139.5. Norris (120.5), Waverly (94.5) and Elkhorn (65.83) made it five teams from the Eastern Midlands Conference that were the closest pursuers.

Elkhorn North repeated as the girls All-Sports winner, keeping the SkyHawks from sweeping all three divisions.

The Wolves repeated in basketball and tennis and were second in volleyball, third in cross country and golf, fourth in track and seventh in soccer and swimming (the three Elkhorn schools form one team). They led Skutt 81.83-74, with Bennington and Norris tied for third at 72.5.

Skutt’s boys, who led the Wolves 92.5-67.5, were runners-up in cross country, fourth in baseball, seventh in track, eighth in tennis, ninth in football and swimming, 10th in swimming and tied for 10th in golf. The SkyHawks girls were runners-up in basketball and tennis and fourth in cross country.

Kasner said his school will have new coaches in two girls sports. Ryan Glatter comes from Yutan-Mead, which won Class C last year, to follow Keith Engelkamp in softball. Amanda Willms will coach golf.

“Keith retired as the all-time winningest coach in the state with 580 wins,” Kasner said. “Ryan’s bringing in a new staff and just trying to keep the train a- rollin’ that Keith established."

Combined boys-girls: Omaha Skutt 166.5, Elkhorn North 149.33, Bennington 139.5, Norris 120.5, Waverly 94.5, Elkhorn 65.83, Grand Island Northwest 64.5, York 62, Scottsbluff 51, Blair 47.5, Omaha Gross 42, Omaha Duchesne 41.5, Lexington 41, Platteview 40.5, South Sioux City 40, Seward 39.5, Beatrice 36.5, McCook 35, Omaha Roncalli 23.5, Crete 23, Hastings 23, Elkhorn Mount Michael 18, Gering 16.5, Schuyler 16, Omaha Mercy 14, Plattsmouth 6, Alliance 0, Nebraska City 0, Ralston 0, Lincoln Northwest 0

Boys: Omaha Skutt 92.5, Elkhorn North 67.5, Bennington 67, Norris 48, Waverly 41.5, Platteview 40.5, Omaha Gross 38, Lexington 38, York 37, Blair 33.5, Elkhorn 32.5, McCook 29, South Sioux City 28, Scottsbluff 26, Omaha Roncalli 23.5, Crete 23, Grand Island Northwest 20, Elkhorn Mount Michael 18, Beatrice 16.5, Schuyler 16, Hastings 14, Seward 8.5, Plattsmouth 6, Gering 5

Girls: Elkhorn North 81.83, Omaha Skutt 74, Bennington 72.5, Norris 72.5, Waverly 53, Grand Island Northwest 44.5, Omaha Duchesne 41.5, Elkhorn 33.33, Seward 31, York 25, Scottsbluff 25, Beatrice 20, Blair 14, Omaha Mercy 14, South Sioux City 12, Gering 11.5, Hastings 9, McCook 6, Omaha Gross 4, Lexington 3

Class B champions: Girls golf, Omaha Duchesne. Softball, Grand Island Northwest. Boys tennis, McCook. Boys cross country, Lexington. Girls cross country, Norris. Volleyball, Skutt. Football, Bennington. Boys wrestling, Skutt. Girls basketball, Elkhorn North. Boys basketball, Skutt. Girls soccer, Skutt. Boys soccer, Skutt. Girls track, Norris. Boys track, Waverly. Baseball, Elkhorn North. Girls tennis, Elkhorn North. Boys golf, York.

Class B All-Sports Award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its All-Sports Awards, although there are seven classes in football and six in volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used -- Classes C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D.In the All-Sports point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B and C baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits.

