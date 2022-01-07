Omaha Skutt defeats Elkhorn North to remain undefeated

Sophomore guard Peyton McCabe scored 22 points Friday night to lead Omaha Skutt to a 63-54 girls basketball win over Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North.
The third-ranked SkyHawks never trailed and moved their record to 11-0.
Britt Prince scored 30 points to pace the host Wolves, who fell to 11-1.
