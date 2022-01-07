 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Skutt defeats Elkhorn North to remain undefeated
BASKETBALL

Omaha Skutt defeats Elkhorn North to remain undefeated

Sophomore guard Peyton McCabe scored 22 points Friday night to lead Omaha Skutt to a 63-54 girls basketball win over Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North.

The third-ranked SkyHawks never trailed and moved their record to 11-0.

Britt Prince scored 30 points to pace the host Wolves, who fell to 11-1.

