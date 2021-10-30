 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt defeats Elkhorn to win district title, advance to state volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Another week of Nebraska high school volleyball action is in the books, so here are the updated team rankings for each class from Mike Patterson.

Omaha Skutt defeated Elkhorn 25-7, 25-13, 25-6 on Saturday to capture the District B-2 volleyball championship.

The victory will send the second-ranked SkyHawks back to state in search of an unprecedented seventh straight title. Skutt and two other schools — Shickley and Bellevue West — have won six in a row.

Ava Heyne led the SkyHawks with 13 kills while setter Abby Schomers had 38 assists.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

