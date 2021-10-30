Omaha Skutt defeats Elkhorn to win district title, advance to state volleyball tournament

Another week of Nebraska high school volleyball action is in the books, so here are the updated team rankings for each class from Mike Patterson.
Omaha Skutt defeated Elkhorn 25-7, 25-13, 25-6 on Saturday to capture the District B-2 volleyball championship.
The victory will send the second-ranked SkyHawks back to state in search of an unprecedented seventh straight title. Skutt and two other schools — Shickley and Bellevue West — have won six in a row.
Ava Heyne led the SkyHawks with 13 kills while setter Abby Schomers had 38 assists.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Metro Conference Volleyball Final
Papillion-La vista South's Ava LeGrand (center) celebrates with her teammates after defeating Omaha Westside in the Metro Conference final at Baxter Arena on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La vista South players celebrate after defeating Omaha Westside in the Metro Conference final at Baxter Arena on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Ava LeGrand, center, and Emma O’Neill go up to block Westside’s Destiny Ndam-Simpson. Seven blocks in the final two sets helped Papillion-La Vista South rebound after dropping the second set.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
