Omaha Skutt defeats Lexington to capture second-straight boys state soccer title

His scorcher from straight on and just outside the box appeared to get through the Lexington wall and ripple back of the net in the 37th minute.

It came on a hotly-debated foul call in a dangerous area.

“I just hit it as hard as I could and I knew I could get it in if I just hit it,” Vos said.

He’d add another less than two minutes later, this time from an angle to the right. The Vos blast seemed to fool Minutemen keeper Eduardo Gomez, who was partially shielded by a defender. Gomez leaned to his left as the ball went past him on the right.

“We've practiced that over and over and over at training,” Zabawa said of the play from the corner, “and what better way to see that actually worked than in the state final.”

Said Vos: “Those goals, getting them back to back, felt amazing and I was just happy to put my team up front.”

Lexington had a handful of chances to even things after the break, including a point blank chance in the 52nd minute and another with 15 minutes to play. Neither attempt got on frame for the Minutemen.