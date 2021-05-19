Omaha Skutt defeats Lexington to capture second-straight boys state soccer title

Captain Caleb saved a SkyHawk ship taking on water Wednesday night, and helped steer it to a state title.
Senior midfielder Caleb Vos scored two goals in a span of 96 seconds in the first half after his team trailed for the first time all season, the final of which held up for the game-winner in Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt’s 3-1 victory over second-ranked Lexington in the boys state soccer championship at Morrison Stadium.
The SkyHawks won a second-straight title, and seventh in program history.
Vos, who had three goals during the regular season, scored four in the tournament and nine in the postseason.
“In playoff time you expect your leaders or captain to step up and play,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said, “and Caleb did that.”
Skutt went from down one to a 2-1 lead in the span of less than two minutes late in the first half.
It came, though, after the SkyHawks did something they hadn’t done all year — played from behind.
Lexington struck first on a brilliant overlap and assist from Yoskar Galvan to Alex Perez. Galvan took a slip pass to the left in the scoring area from Junior Casillas, then cut it back to a wide open Perez, and the freshman put it away.
But the lead wouldn’t even last until halftime after Vos single-handedly swung the momentum back to the SkyHawks.
His scorcher from straight on and just outside the box appeared to get through the Lexington wall and ripple back of the net in the 37th minute.
It came on a hotly-debated foul call in a dangerous area.
“I just hit it as hard as I could and I knew I could get it in if I just hit it,” Vos said.
He’d add another less than two minutes later, this time from an angle to the right. The Vos blast seemed to fool Minutemen keeper Eduardo Gomez, who was partially shielded by a defender. Gomez leaned to his left as the ball went past him on the right.
“We've practiced that over and over and over at training,” Zabawa said of the play from the corner, “and what better way to see that actually worked than in the state final.”
Said Vos: “Those goals, getting them back to back, felt amazing and I was just happy to put my team up front.”
Lexington had a handful of chances to even things after the break, including a point blank chance in the 52nd minute and another with 15 minutes to play. Neither attempt got on frame for the Minutemen.
They would then be forced to play the final 9:29 down a man after junior defender Alex Cruz was tagged with a second yellow card. Lexington generated a corner kick in the final five minutes, but it carried little in the way of danger.
Skutt’s Andrew Davidson put the match on ice in the 78th minute, coming up on a loose ball 25 yards out and blasting a shot that was deflected by a Lexington defender before going into the left side of the goal.
“I thought we played a great 80 minutes,” Minutemen coach Jess McHargue said. “We did everything we wanted to, and I thought we played really well. Our luck ran out. I've been saying that we needed a little bit of luck to get to where we got and then it just ran out on us”
His team was playing in its first-ever stat final.
“We gave it everything we had,” McHargue said. “I think we're gonna not have any regrets. Obviously it's gonna hurt, would have loved to send Junior and Yoskar and that senior bunch home differently, but man, they have nothing to hang their head about. They played one unbelievable game.”
Lexington (20-2).........1 0—1
Omaha Skutt (21-1)....2 1—3
GOALS: L, Alex Perez; OS, Caleb Vos 2, Andrew Davidson.
