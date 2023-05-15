Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt won a shootout to knock off top-ranked Norris in the championship match of the girls state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

It’s the third straight state title for the SkyHawks — with each coming in wins over Norris — and tenth in program history.

Skutt won the penalty kicks 3-1.

After going to a shootout tied 2-2 a year ago, the teams again couldn’t settle things in 100 minutes. But this time around had far fewer twists and turns to get there.

Skutt controlled opportunities, outshooting Norris 19-4 and holding a 11-1 advantage in corner kicks. But the SkyHawks couldn’t crack Norris keeper Ize Tidball.

The freshman kept her team in it, coming up with a handful of highlight-reel saves amongst her 12 stops on the night.

Omaha Skutt (15-4).....0 0 0 0 1—1

Norris (18-2)...............0 0 0 0 0—0

GOALS: None

Omaha Skutt wins shootout 3-1

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 7