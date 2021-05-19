 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win Nebraska girls state soccer championship
SOCCER

Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win Nebraska girls state soccer championship

Cady Betsworth

Omaha Skutt's Alex Daub hugs Cady Betsworth after Betsworth scored against Norris during the Nebraska girls state soccer championship.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Skutt wins class B girls crown

Cady Betworth scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the 73rd minute, to lift Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 2-1 win over second-ranked Norris in the championship of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday night at Morrison Stadium.

It gave the SkyHawks their eighth state title in program history, and their fourth in the last eight seasons.

Norris (20-1)..............0 1—1

Omaha Skutt (20-1)...1 1—2

GOALS: N, Clare Macklin; OS, Cady Betsworth 2.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

