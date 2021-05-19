Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win Nebraska girls state soccer championship

Cady Betworth scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the 73rd minute, to lift Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 2-1 win over second-ranked Norris in the championship of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday night at Morrison Stadium.
It gave the SkyHawks their eighth state title in program history, and their fourth in the last eight seasons.
Norris (20-1)..............0 1—1
Omaha Skutt (20-1)...1 1—2
GOALS: N, Clare Macklin; OS, Cady Betsworth 2.
