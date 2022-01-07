Omaha Skutt defeats Omaha Roncalli in overtime

Omaha Skutt’s 65-61 River Cities Conference overtime victory Friday night over Omaha Roncalli elicited the level of loud cheers typically heard at a state tournament game.
There could be three, or maybe even four, more chances for the teams to square off in the next two months before the Class B state tournament begins March 7 in Lincoln.
Both Skutt’s Kyle Jurgens and Roncalli coach J.J. Stoffel were keenly aware of this in postgame conversations. That’s how things can go when you have the two top-ranked Class B teams and you’re in the same conference and district.
“We’re likely to see them again if we play well enough the rest of the season,” Jurgens said. “If we have games like this every time with them, it’s going to continue to be intense,”
The SkyHawks ran their record to 9-0 despite having two starters sidelined with medical concerns. The 7-2 Crimson Pride now have the confidence they can hang with their conference rival, especially after erasing a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to force OT.
“We’re encouraged,” Stoffel said. “The fact we got down 12 and battled back shows the confidence and toughness from this group that they’re not going to quit. There were a lot of plays in that game that will make us better down the stretch.”
Whether or not Skutt will be at full strength for a potential rematch in the Jan. 22 RCC championship game at Creighton’s Sokol Arena now isn’t as concerning for the SkyHawks after flexing their depth before an estimated crowd of 1,300 at Roncalli.
Roncalli came out firing in the first quarter, using a trio of 3-pointers — one each by Austin Schwarz, Quincy Evans and Brady McGill — to help build an early 11-4 lead.
The SkyHawks regrouped and erased that deficit with a 12-5 run in the final three minutes to take a 17-16 lead into the second quarter.
After both teams committed just one foul each in the first eight minutes, four infractions were called in a 41-second stretch, including three on Skutt. After each team made six shots in the first quarter, both only scored twice from the field in the second stanza.
Roncalli never trailed in the second period but also couldn’t get a lead bigger than four points. Stoffel was happy the Crimson Pride was able to stay as close as they did despite Skutt’s dominance in the paint.
“If some guys start making those shots that game could have gone either way,” Stoffel said. “Give credit to Skutt and the way they battle inside. We shot the ball the way we wanted to shoot, but they played tough defense to make things difficult for us.”
Skutt began to flex its offensive prowess early in the third quarter, building a lead as big as seven points before heading into the final eight minutes of regulation with a 39-34 advantage.
Scoring seven unanswered points in the first 1:06 of the fourth quarter — five of those from James Gninefou and a layup from Jake Brack — pushed the SkyHawks to their biggest lead of the game at 46-34 before Roncalli called timeout.
Roncalli chipped away at that deficit, getting it down to 50-48 with 2:20 to play on a layup by Jake Orr, who finished with 17 points. Both teams cut back on their shots from the outside and attacked the baskets with layups and drawing fouls for free throws.
Austin Schwarz, who led Roncalli with 18 points, missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds remaining that would have given the Crimson Pride a one-point lead. Skutt couldn’t get off a shot as Roncalli forced a turnover near midcourt with 10 second remaining.
When a last-second shot fell short, Skutt took control late in the overtime after both teams went on four-point runs to tie the game 59-59 with 1:36 to play. Gninefou, who led all players with 25 points, got behind the Crimson Pride defense for a dunk that put the SkyHawks ahead by four with nine seconds to play. Brack added 20 points for Skutt before he fouled out early in overtime.
“We looked at James and Jake to be more aggressive,” Jurgens said, “James did that for us on defense. That’s the kind of game it’s going to be every time we play these guys.”
Omaha Skutt (9-0).............17 9 13 16 10—65
At Omaha Roncalli (7-2)....16 11 7 21 6—61
OS-Wyatt Archer 2, JJ Ferrin 16, Gabe Edstrand 3, James Gninefou 25, Jake Brack 20.
OR-Brent Heller 7, Austin Schwarz 18, Quincy Evans 4, Jake Orr 17, Lucas Brown 2, Brady McGill 13.
A-1,300 (est.).