Omaha Skutt defeats Omaha Roncalli in overtime

Whether or not Skutt will be at full strength for a potential rematch in the Jan. 22 RCC championship game at Creighton’s Sokol Arena now isn’t as concerning for the SkyHawks after flexing their depth before an estimated crowd of 1,300 at Roncalli.

Roncalli came out firing in the first quarter, using a trio of 3-pointers — one each by Austin Schwarz, Quincy Evans and Brady McGill — to help build an early 11-4 lead.

The SkyHawks regrouped and erased that deficit with a 12-5 run in the final three minutes to take a 17-16 lead into the second quarter.

After both teams committed just one foul each in the first eight minutes, four infractions were called in a 41-second stretch, including three on Skutt. After each team made six shots in the first quarter, both only scored twice from the field in the second stanza.

Roncalli never trailed in the second period but also couldn’t get a lead bigger than four points. Stoffel was happy the Crimson Pride was able to stay as close as they did despite Skutt’s dominance in the paint.