Omaha Skutt defeats West Des Moines Valley in SkyHawk Invitational championship

The SkyHawks held the lead throughout most of the first set, but the Tigers closed within 23-22 on a kill by Kubik. Skutt finished off the set on kills by Krause and Cameron Cartwright.

Valley held the upper hand early in the second set, opening an 8-4 advantage. Skutt battled back and eventually took the lead for good at 14-13 on a Krause kill.

The SkyHawks went on to win the final two points of the match on a Valley hitting error and a kill by setter Allie Gray.

“They have a lot of weapons," Saunders said. “Their defense is scrappy, so we were just trying to string a few points together."

Morgan Burke had six kills for Skutt, and Gray, an Arizona State commit, doled out 24 assists.

The 19-1 SkyHawks had another impressive win Saturday, sweeping second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South. Skutt posted its third victory this season over the Titans with a 25-19, 25-15 Victory.

Krause had five kills in the first set and served a string of seven consecutive points that helped erase a four-point Papio South lead. The SkyHawks went on to win the set on a Titans hitting error.

