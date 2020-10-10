Omaha Skutt defeats West Des Moines Valley in SkyHawk Invitational championship

Omaha Skutt capped its championship performance in the SkyHawk Invitational on Saturday by defeating one of Iowa’s top teams.
Skutt, ranked No. 1 in the Nebraska Top 10, went 4-0 to capture the five-team event. The SkyHawks ended the day with a 25-22, 25-20 win over West Des Moines Valley, ranked fifth among the largest schools in Iowa.
The match featured a pair of Nebraska commits — Skutt senior Lindsay Krause and Valley junior Hayden Kubik. Each had 12 kills, most being of the possible-dent-the-floor variety.
“It was kind of like a duel out there between them," SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said. “It was fun because they’re both obviously very good players."
Kubik, whose older sister Madi is a sophomore with the Huskers, said she enjoyed playing against her future teammate.
“It was great," she said. “I’m excited to play with her someday."
The Husker commits are two of the top players in the nation, according to rankings by prepvolleyball.com. The 6-foot-4 Krause is the No. 2-ranked recruit from the Class of 2021, and the 6-foot-2 Kubik is the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2022.
“It was a fun match to play," Krause said. “We’ve gone to camps together, so it was cool that we got a chance to play against each other."
The SkyHawks held the lead throughout most of the first set, but the Tigers closed within 23-22 on a kill by Kubik. Skutt finished off the set on kills by Krause and Cameron Cartwright.
Valley held the upper hand early in the second set, opening an 8-4 advantage. Skutt battled back and eventually took the lead for good at 14-13 on a Krause kill.
The SkyHawks went on to win the final two points of the match on a Valley hitting error and a kill by setter Allie Gray.
“They have a lot of weapons," Saunders said. “Their defense is scrappy, so we were just trying to string a few points together."
Morgan Burke had six kills for Skutt, and Gray, an Arizona State commit, doled out 24 assists.
The 19-1 SkyHawks had another impressive win Saturday, sweeping second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South. Skutt posted its third victory this season over the Titans with a 25-19, 25-15 Victory.
Krause had five kills in the first set and served a string of seven consecutive points that helped erase a four-point Papio South lead. The SkyHawks went on to win the set on a Titans hitting error.
Skutt pulled away from a 7-7 tie in the second set to secure the match. The SkyHawks outscored the Titans 18-8 the rest of the way and posted the victory on an ace by Grace Werner.
“I want our confidence to grow," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “We’re a good team, but I don’t know if we believe in ourselves when we play them."
Krause had 12 kills, and Gray had 24 assists for Skutt, which earlier defeated Lincoln East and St. Teresa’s Academy from Kansas City.
Stella Adeyemi and Emma O’Neill each had five kills for the Titans, while setter Ava LeGrand had 14 assists.
Saunders said it was a good day despite having to scale down the tourney because of COVID-19 precautions. Eight teams originally were scheduled, but the event changed to a five-team, round-robin format.
“There was still a lot of great competition here today," the coach said. “We’re just happy to be playing."
Papillion-La Vista South......19 15
At Omaha Skutt...................25 25
PLVS (kills-aces-blocks): Breckyn Moore 2-0-0, Aliah Clarke 1-0-2, Stella Adeyemi 5-0-0, Emma O’Neill 5-0-1, Ava LeGrand 0-0-2, Lauren Medeck 3-0-1.
OS: Abby Schomers 2-1-1, Grace Werner 1-1-0, Ava Heyne 3-0-1, Cameron Cartwright 3-1-0, Morgan Burke 6-0-0, Lindsay Krause 12-2-0, Allie Gray 0-1-2.
Set assists: PLVS 14 (LeGrand 14); OS 27 (Gray 24, Krause 1, McCormick 1, Cartwright 1).
WDM Valley..........22 20
At Omaha Skutt....25 25
WDMV: Sydney Clark 0-2-0, Payton Lombardi 1-0-0, Katie Stevens 0-1-0, Ellie Morrow 0-2-0, Carley Motz 2-0-0, Brenna Gion 1-0-0, Hayden Kubik 12-0-0, Gabby Lombardi 2-0-0, Anna Bernhard 2-0-1.
OS: Abby Schomers 2-0-0, Ava Heyne 4-0-1, Cameron Cartwright 2-0-0, Morgan Burke 6-0-0, Lindsay Krause 12-3-0, Allie Gray 1-0-1.
Set assists: WDMV 19 (Stevens 12, Morrow 5, Olivia Lombardi 2); OS 25 (Gray 24, Bre Skala 1).
