Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn Mount Michael will battle for Class B tennis title

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn Mount Michael will battle for the Class B team title after the SkyHawks placed all four entries into Friday’s semifinals and the Knights placed three.
Skutt leads the team race with 36 points. Mount Michael — last season’s runner-up — has 34, eight points in front of third place.
Both teams have their doubles teams in the semifinals — Skutt is seeded first and Mount Michael second in both divisions. None of those doubles teams lost a set Thursday.
In singles, Mount Michael senior Isaac Gart, the defending champion, lost one game Thursday while Skutt’s Robert Seaton (No. 1) and Connor Barrett (No. 2) won their matches in straight sets.
Skutt last won a boys tennis title in 2004 while Mount Michael’s last title was in 2015.
Nebraska City, Grand Island Central Catholic and McCook each have two entries in the semifinals.
Results
Team scoring: Omaha Skutt 36, Elkhorn Mount Michael 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 26, Nebraska City 26, Lincoln Christian 20, McCook 20, Beatrice 18, York 18, Crete 16, Kearney Catholic 16, Scottsbluff 14, Adams Central 12, Lexington 12, Waverly 12, Ralston 10, Elkhorn North 8, Hastings 8, Gering 6, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia 4, Holdrege 4, South Sioux City 4, Elkhorn 2, Omaha Gross 2, Omaha Roncalli 2, Alliance 0.
Individuals scoring: Quarterfinals — No. 1 singles: Isaac Gart, EMM, def. Brayden Schram, H, 6-0, 6-1. Aidan McDowell, C, def. Isaac Hinze, MC, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. Robert Seaton, OS, def. Hogan Wingrove, W, 6-1, 6-2. Federico Meccari, NC, def. Andrew Hammer, Y, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 singles: Mason Michaels, MC, def. Greyson Strauss, L, 6-0, 6-0. Daniel Bernhardsen, LC, def. Emmitt Heiss, Y, 6-1, 6-1. Clay Stovall, NC, def. Quinn McMahon, EMM, 6-0, 6-1. Connor Barrett, OS, def. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: Asher Kula-Justice Hanmer, OS, def. Blake Boerger-Brady McGerr, LC, 6-2, 6-3. Blake Thiele-Kade Schrock, KC, def. Lincoln Frank-Porter Robbins, S, 6-4, 6-3. Jackson Farias-Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Lucas Bohlen-Nicholas Kulwicki, AC, 6-1, 6-2. William Mallisee-Ethan Pentel, EMM, def. Colt Dittbrenner-Conner Freitag, B, 6-4, 6-4. No. 2 doubles: Gavin Brummund-Avelino Hanmer, OS, def. Jaxson Karn-Hunter Ness, H, 6-3, 6-4. Koby Bales-Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Ty Dittbrenner-Max Meyer, B, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. Joel Miller-Nathaniel Miller, MC, def. Elijah McNeely-Anthony Robinson, NC, 6-0, 6-1. Colin Eich-Erik Kaps. EMM, def. Ethan Ramirez-Aaron Schaff, S, 6-1, 6-2.
