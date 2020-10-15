Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn Mount Michael will battle for Class B tennis title

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn Mount Michael will battle for the Class B team title after the SkyHawks placed all four entries into Friday’s semifinals and the Knights placed three.

Skutt leads the team race with 36 points. Mount Michael — last season’s runner-up — has 34, eight points in front of third place.

Both teams have their doubles teams in the semifinals — Skutt is seeded first and Mount Michael second in both divisions. None of those doubles teams lost a set Thursday.

In singles, Mount Michael senior Isaac Gart, the defending champion, lost one game Thursday while Skutt’s Robert Seaton (No. 1) and Connor Barrett (No. 2) won their matches in straight sets.

Skutt last won a boys tennis title in 2004 while Mount Michael’s last title was in 2015.

Nebraska City, Grand Island Central Catholic and McCook each have two entries in the semifinals.

Results