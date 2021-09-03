Omaha Skutt football earns double-overtime victory over Waverly

Those chants of “Noah, Noah, Noah” from the stands told Matt Turman what he should do on third down in the second overtime of Friday night’s Class B showdown between Omaha Skutt and Waverly.
SkyHawk junior Noah Boyd already split the uprights three times with field goals. The Skutt students wanted Turman, the man who has been coaching Skutt longer than any of them have been alive, to give Boyd the chance to make one more.
And it was only third down. Still, Turman sent Boyd in to win the game.
Boyd delivered with a 23-yard field goal that gave top-ranked Skutt a 27-24 victory.
After the teams combined for 161 yards of offense in the first half in front of an estimated 2,100, both found their footing in the fourth quarter and turned a defensive struggle into an instant classic.
Stung by big plays to open the first and fourth quarters, Omaha Skutt never punched the panic button. Waverly’s Austin Neddenriep scooped up a fumble by Skutt quarterback Caden Becker on the first play from scrimmage and ran 35 yards for a touchdown.
Skutt could only produce a pair of Boyd field goals through the first three quarters before Waverly scored its second TD on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Riley Marsh caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cole Murry with 11:54 remaining in regulation.
Waverly (1-1).................7 0 0 14 3 0—24
At Omaha Skutt (2-0).....3 3 0 15 3 3—27
W: Austin Neddenriep 35 fumble return (Devin Moore kick)
OS: Noah Boyd 27 FG
OS: Boyd 34 FG
W: Riley Marsh 29 pass from Cole Murry (Moore kick)
OS: Caden Becker 6 run (Becker run)
OS: Becker 3 run (Boyd kick)
W: Marsh 72 pass from Murry (Moore kick)
OS: Boyd 27 FG
W: Moore 25 FG
OS: Boyd 23 FG
A: 2,100 (est.).