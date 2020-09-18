Omaha Skutt football rallies to defeat Bennington

Omaha Skutt rallied for two second-half touchdowns Friday night and defeated Bennington 28-25.
The SkyHawks trailed 18-14 at halftime but scored twice in the span of 1:16 in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Barret Liebentritt scored on a 5-yard run and Sam Scott scored on a 28-yard jaunt following a Badgers fumble.
Skutt, the two-time defending Class B champion, moved to 3-1. The SkyHawks are ranked sixth in Class B.
Bennington, ranked No. 2 in Class B, fell to 3-1.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!