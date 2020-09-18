 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt football rallies to defeat Bennington
FOOTBALL

Will Harr

Omaha Skutt quarterback Will Harr looks for a receiver.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Skutt rallied for two second-half touchdowns Friday night and defeated Bennington 28-25.

The SkyHawks trailed 18-14 at halftime but scored twice in the span of 1:16 in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Barret Liebentritt scored on a 5-yard run and Sam Scott scored on a 28-yard jaunt following a Badgers fumble.

​Skutt, the two-time defending Class B champion, moved to 3-1. The SkyHawks are ranked sixth in Class B.

Bennington, ranked No. 2 in Class B, fell to 3-1.

