Omaha Skutt girls remain undefeated after win over Lincoln Pius X

A strong second half helped Omaha Skutt stay unbeaten Tuesday night against Lincoln Pius X.

The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to post a 45-39 win over the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts. Skutt moved to 15-0 while Pius fell to 12-4.

A five-point third quarter helped doom the Thunderbolts, who were held to a season low in points. Skutt took control by going on an 11-2 second-half run, opening a nine-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

"This one hurts," Pius coach Ryan Psota said. "They wanted it more than we did."

The two-time defending Class A champion lost despite holding Skutt's leading scorer, sophomore guard Peyton McCabe, to five points.

"Pius did a great job of taking her away," SkyHawks coach Kip Colony said. "But we had some other girls step up."

Victoria Van Dyke led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points while Addison Burt had nine and Madison Livingston eight. Julia Connealy pulled down a game-high eight rebounds despite being sidelined early in the first quarter with a knee injury.