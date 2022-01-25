Omaha Skutt girls remain undefeated after win over Lincoln Pius X

A strong second half helped Omaha Skutt stay unbeaten Tuesday night against Lincoln Pius X.
The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to post a 45-39 win over the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts. Skutt moved to 15-0 while Pius fell to 12-4.
A five-point third quarter helped doom the Thunderbolts, who were held to a season low in points. Skutt took control by going on an 11-2 second-half run, opening a nine-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
"This one hurts," Pius coach Ryan Psota said. "They wanted it more than we did."
The two-time defending Class A champion lost despite holding Skutt's leading scorer, sophomore guard Peyton McCabe, to five points.
"Pius did a great job of taking her away," SkyHawks coach Kip Colony said. "But we had some other girls step up."
Victoria Van Dyke led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points while Addison Burt had nine and Madison Livingston eight. Julia Connealy pulled down a game-high eight rebounds despite being sidelined early in the first quarter with a knee injury.
"That was a little dramatic," Colony said. "She definitely wanted to come back into the game."
Psota said Skutt's ability to slow the pace didn't help the Thunderbolts.
"They had some long possessions," he said. "Our attention to detail wasn't great tonight so now we go back to the drawing board."
Makenna Lesiak had a game-high 14 for Pius while Charlee Hagedorn chipped in 12.
Adison Markowski, who averages 13, was held to one first-quarter basket.
"We tried to take away their best players," Colony said. "I thought we were solid defensively and that was the difference."
Pius returns to action Friday at Columbus while the SkyHawks — who are on the road for their next four games — play Friday at Hastings.
Lincoln Pius X (12-4)......7 14 5 13—39
Omaha Skutt (15-0).......9 8 11 17—45
LPX: Makenna Lesiak 14, Sara Iburg 6, Adison Markowski 2, Charlee Hagedorn 12, Aly Woita 1, Madelyn Navrkal 4.
OS: Jesse Trout 6, Peyton McCabe 5, Presley Douglas 2, Addison Burt 9, Victoria Van Dyke 11, Julia Connealy 4, Madison Livingston 8.
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.