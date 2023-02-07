Molly Ladwig scored 21 points Tuesday night to lead Omaha Skutt to a 58-41 girls basketball win over Norris.
The victory was No. 500 for SkyHawks coach Kip Colony.
Junior guard Peyton McCabe chipped in eight points and became the school's career scoring leader.
Class B No. 1 Skutt moved to 21-1 while the No. 6 Titans fell to 13-7.
Photos: Omaha Skutt earns head coach 500th win
