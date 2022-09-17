 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLING

Omaha Skutt grad Thomas Gilman finishes second at world championships

Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa wrestling All-American Thomas Gilman finished second in the 57 kg division at the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Gilman, last year's world champion, dropped a 7-2 decision to Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in Saturday's final. Abakarov grabbed a 4-0 lead with a takedown and led 5-1 at the midway point. Gilman's points were scored on step outs.

Gilman, who was a four-time state champ at Skutt, won his fourth Senior-level medal. He also won silver in 2017 and a bronze in the 2020 Olympics.

