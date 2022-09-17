Omaha Skutt grad Thomas Gilman finishes second at world championships

Girls and boys compete for medals in the finals of Nebraska state wrestling
Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa wrestling All-American Thomas Gilman finished second in the 57 kg division at the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Gilman, last year's world champion, dropped a 7-2 decision to Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in Saturday's final. Abakarov grabbed a 4-0 lead with a takedown and led 5-1 at the midway point. Gilman's points were scored on step outs.
Gilman, who was a four-time state champ at Skutt, won his fourth Senior-level medal. He also won silver in 2017 and a bronze in the 2020 Olympics.
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Raymond Central's Logan Bryce, top, wrestles Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's AJ Parrish, left, tries to pull down Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky during a Class B 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Connor Whiteley winces in pain after he became injured and was unable to finish against Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells during a Class B 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer as St. Paul's Quade Peterson celebrates his win over Superior's Payton Christiancy during a Class C 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Trevor Brown, left, wrestles Aurora's Aaron Jividen during a Class B 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainer Mike Sloup examines McCook's Makayla Pate as after she became injured against South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones during a 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday. Pate would not be able to continue and Quinones won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Luke MacDonald celebrates his win over Aurora's Mack Owens during a Class B 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord's Ryan Gabriel celebrates his win over Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer's Aiden Worthey during a Class C 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, left, celebrates his win over Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
O'Neill's Paola Vergara, left, wrestles Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts during a 165-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Connor Whiteley is carried off of the mat by Dustin Stodola after he became injured and was unable to finish against Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells during a Class B 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Jakob Kavan, horizontal, wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz, during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gering's Ashton Dane does a flip after defeating Bennington's Cadyn Coyle during a Class B 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher celebrates a pin of Battle Creek's Ryan Stusse Jr. during a Class C 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber tries to pin Conestoga's Kylee Plowman during a 114-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, top, wrestles Weeping Waters's Raelyn Wilson during a 107 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Grant Moraski is introduced before his Class A 160 pound final match against Papillion-La Vista's Nick Hamilton in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook celebrates a win over Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook wrestles Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Hunter Cook wrestles Bassett North Central's Levi Lewis during the Class D 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams celebrates a win over Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock with a Griddy dance during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams defeats Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora defeats Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora wrestles Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora wrestles Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline during the Class A 138 pound championship match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern defeats Anselmo-Merna's Sid Miller for the Class D 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart celebrates a win over Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart wrestles Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates a win over Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Millard North's Brian Petry during the Class A 170 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Kolby Larson celebrates a win over Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer during the Class D 182 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Kolby Larson wrestles Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer during the Class D 182 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak celebrates a win in the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak wrestles Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers during the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Maycee Peacher celebrates a win over Johnson County's Jocelyn Prado during the Girls 100 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Maycee Peacher looks to the official for a pin against Johnson County's Jocelyn Prado during the Girls 100 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillon-La Vista's Tyler Durden celebrates a win over Grand Island's Alex Gates during the Class A 106 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hemingford's Creel Weber celebrates a win over Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela during the Class D 113 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Gabriel Turman defeats Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska City's Pacie Lee wrestles Omaha Westside's Regan Rosseter during the Girls 126 pound final match in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kenzie Parsons hugs Fairbury's Makena Schramm after defeating her in the Girls 185 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
