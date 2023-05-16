A Skutt sweep made a little Hawk history Tuesday night at the state soccer tournament.

Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt handed top-ranked Bennington its first loss of the season in the final match of the season, knocking off the Badgers 3-1 in the championship match of the boys tourney at Morrison Stadium.

In doing so the SkyHawks became the first boys program in state history to win four straight titles. It came a night after a victory by the Skutt girls team in the championship, the third straight year the teams have swept Class B.

The victory also avenged the only loss on the SkyHawk season — a 5-2 setback to the Badgers a month earlier.

“It was kind of a whoopin, you could say,” senior midfielder Blake Pflaum said. “We haven’t heard the end of it since.”

Until Tuesday that is.

A Dylan Toth putback in the sixth minute gave the SkyHawks a quick lead. It was the third of the tournament and 19th of the year for the senior, who scored in all three Skutt matches during the state tournament.

Chalk that up to a comfort on the big stage, SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said.

“We talked about that in the opening ten minutes on how big experience would be here,” he said. “We’ve been there three times, they hadn’t been here quite yet.

“So coming out in those opening ten and getting one was huge for us to start.”

Added Pflaum: “We knew coming in that playing in this type of atmosphere, you don’t get it during the regular season.”

Still, Bennington found itself level after a stunning second-half sequence from forward Ayo Makinde four minutes after the break.

The senior took a ball just outside the box, went with a short touch to his left and then made a quick move back to his right to create space, eventually blasting far post for his 40th of the season and fifth of the state tournament.

Things didn’t stay that way for long, though, as Skutt got the eventual winner seven minutes later.

Aiden Trumm poked in a Noah Boyd’s swinger in from the right side, a ball that sat on the Bennington doorstep without being cleared.

Pflaum put the finishing touches on things with his free kick from 20 yards out in the 71st minute, a bender over the wall that Bennington keeper Brian Mattingly had no chance of getting to.

“They definitely came out ready to play,” Badgers coach Nick Nyman said. “They came out hard, pressured us high, pressured all through the game. We looked rusty, we looked nervous. I can’t even say we were really in the game, which is unfortunate because I think we had a great season and it probably didn’t reflect the game tonight.”

Zabawa said his team focused on limiting opportunities for Makinde, the state’s leading goal scorer. The Hastings recruit had a brace and two assists in the regular season meeting.

“We had talked about how any time Ayo was checking in or making runs, we had somebody on him right away, not allowing him to turn because he’s a dangerous, dangerous player.

“We just stuck to the gameplan that we had talked about, and they executed today and came out victorious.”

He pointed to the program’s culture for its sustained success. Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of the first Skutt title.

“We hadn’t really talked about it all year, but I know it was in the back of their minds,” Zabawa said of making history. “I just couldn’t be more proud of this group. They came out and they fought. After the game we had the first time against them, they really wanted it, and they came out and showed it today.”

Omaha Skutt (19-1).....1 2—3

Bennington (19-1)........0 1—1

GOALS: B, Ayo Makinde; OS, Dylan Toth, Aiden Trumm, Blake Pflaum.

