Omaha Skutt never trails as SkyHawks down Elkhorn North to remain undefeated

It was difficult to hear Omaha Skutt coach Kip Colony after the game Friday night, and for good reason.

His jubilant players were loudly celebrating in the adjacent locker room.

The Class B No. 3 SkyHawks got the job done on the road, posting a 63-54 win over top-ranked Elkhorn North. Skutt moved to 11-0 while the Wolves, the defending Class B champions, dropped to 11-1.

The SkyHawks prevailed despite a 30-point effort from Elkhorn North's Britt Prince, the state's scoring leader with a 26-point average. But it wasn't enough to deny Skutt, which lost by 15 to the Wolves' last season.

"We knew Britt was going to get her points," Colony said. "But it's all about what happens at the end of the game."

Skutt got a big effort from its own high-scoring sophomore guard, Peyton McCabe. The younger sister of Fremont All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe scored a team-high 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

"We wanted this game so much," she said. "We worked hard and played like a team."