Omaha Skutt never trails as SkyHawks down Elkhorn North to remain undefeated

It was difficult to hear Omaha Skutt coach Kip Colony after the game Friday night, and for good reason.
His jubilant players were loudly celebrating in the adjacent locker room.
The Class B No. 3 SkyHawks got the job done on the road, posting a 63-54 win over top-ranked Elkhorn North. Skutt moved to 11-0 while the Wolves, the defending Class B champions, dropped to 11-1.
The SkyHawks prevailed despite a 30-point effort from Elkhorn North's Britt Prince, the state's scoring leader with a 26-point average. But it wasn't enough to deny Skutt, which lost by 15 to the Wolves' last season.
"We knew Britt was going to get her points," Colony said. "But it's all about what happens at the end of the game."
Skutt got a big effort from its own high-scoring sophomore guard, Peyton McCabe. The younger sister of Fremont All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe scored a team-high 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
"We wanted this game so much," she said. "We worked hard and played like a team."
The SkyHawks, who never trailed, took control with a 13-0 run that began late in the first quarter. Freshman Mia McMahon sank three consecutive 3-pointers during that run.
Skutt led 33-21 at halftime and 45-32 entering the fourth quarter. The Wolves made a late run and got within six but four points by Victoria Van Dyke and two from McCabe clinched the victory.
Colony said it was a big win in front of a big crowd.
"The atmosphere for both teams tonight was awesome," he said. "We usually don't see a crowd like that except at the state tournament."
Prince yanked down a game-high 11 rebounds but poor free-throw shooting hurt the Wolves, who were 12 of 23 from the line.
Van Dyke and Julia Connealy each had eight rebounds for Skutt while freshman Presley Douglas had five. Douglas, a 5-foot-7 freshman, scored seven points and hounded the 5-11 Prince much of the game.
As for that noisy locker room, Colony said that was nothing new.
"They're like that all the time," he said. "We do a lot of bonding and it's always about the team with me."
Omaha Skutt (10-1)....14 19 12 18—63
Elkhorn North (11-1).....9 12 11 22—54
OS: Jesse Trout 4, Mia McMahon 11, Peyton McCabe 22, Presley Douglas 7, Addison Burt 6, Victoria Van Dyke 7, Julia Connealy 4, Madison Livingston 2.
EN: Reese Booth 1, Britt Prince 30, Grace Thompson 9, Hannah Nadgwick 5, Reilly Palmer 4, Molly Bruggeman 5.
