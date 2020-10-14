 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Skutt, Norris each homer four times in first round of Class B state softball tournament
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Omaha Skutt, Norris each homer four times in first round of Class B state softball tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Omaha Skutt and Norris both advanced from the first round of Wednesday’s Class B state softball tournament by hitting four home runs apiece.

The top-ranked SkyHwaks got one home apiece from the top four batters in their order — Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind, Ruby Meylan, Sophia Hoffman — to support a three-hit shutout by Meylan in a 6-0 victory over Elkhorn.

Skutt will play Grand Island Northwest Wednesday night in a winner’s bracket game after the Vikings held off Seward for an 8-7 win. Avyn Urbanski had two hits for Northwest, and Seward committed four errors.

Norris scored at least once in every inning but the fourth en route to an 8-3 win over Grand Island Central Catholic, which was making its first state tournament appearance in school history. Winning pitcher Alexis Wiggins had two home runs, a double and four RBIs while striking out 10.

A 5-run third inning powered Hastings to an 8-2 win over Crete. Faith Molina had eight strikeouts for the Tigers, while Kaelan Schultz had a double and a home run to lead the Tigers’ offense. Samantha Schmidt also homered for the 30-3 Tigers.

Omaha Skutt and Grand Island Northwest will play in one of Wednesday’s winner’s bracket games, with Norris and Hastings meeting in the other Wednesday match-up.

Elkhorn (21-13).............000  000  0—0  3  1

Omaha Skutt (29-3)......105  000  x—6  7  3

W-Ruby Meylan. L-Megan Garcia. 2B-E, Ariyana Crafton-Jimmerson; OS, Meylan, Grace Newcomer. HR-Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind, Ruby Meylan, Sophia Hoffmann.

Seward (24-9)....................................102  110  2—7  6  4

Grand Island Northwest (26-10).......103  013  x—8  8  1

W-Ava Laurent. L-Sydney Parra. 2B-S, Dalaney Anderson. 3B-S, Grace Hamling. HR-S, Grace Hamling (2); GINW, Rebecca Mader.

Grand Island Central Catholic (23-10).....010  200  0—3  7  3

Norris (27-4)..............................................211  022  x—8  9  3

W-Alexis Wiggins. L-Alicyn O’Neill. 2B-GICC, Jessica Zehendner; N, Alexis Bishoff, Wiggins, Isabel Havel. HR-GICC, Kiernan Paulk; N, Bishoff, Wiggins (2), Matthea Boon.

Crete (21-11)......100  100  0—2    4  1

Hastings (30-3)...105  200  x—8  10  1

W-Faith Molina. L-Alexis Mach. 2B-H, Kaelan Schultz. HR-C, Mach; H, Samantha Schmidt, Schultz.

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

steven.beideck@aol.com

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert