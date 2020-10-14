Omaha Skutt, Norris each homer four times in first round of Class B state softball tournament

HASTINGS — Omaha Skutt and Norris both advanced from the first round of Wednesday’s Class B state softball tournament by hitting four home runs apiece.

The top-ranked SkyHwaks got one home apiece from the top four batters in their order — Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind, Ruby Meylan, Sophia Hoffman — to support a three-hit shutout by Meylan in a 6-0 victory over Elkhorn.

Skutt will play Grand Island Northwest Wednesday night in a winner’s bracket game after the Vikings held off Seward for an 8-7 win. Avyn Urbanski had two hits for Northwest, and Seward committed four errors.

Norris scored at least once in every inning but the fourth en route to an 8-3 win over Grand Island Central Catholic, which was making its first state tournament appearance in school history. Winning pitcher Alexis Wiggins had two home runs, a double and four RBIs while striking out 10.

A 5-run third inning powered Hastings to an 8-2 win over Crete. Faith Molina had eight strikeouts for the Tigers, while Kaelan Schultz had a double and a home run to lead the Tigers’ offense. Samantha Schmidt also homered for the 30-3 Tigers.

Omaha Skutt and Grand Island Northwest will play in one of Wednesday’s winner’s bracket games, with Norris and Hastings meeting in the other Wednesday match-up.