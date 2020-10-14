Omaha Skutt, Norris each homer four times in first round of Class B state softball tournament

HASTINGS — Omaha Skutt and Norris both advanced from the first round of Wednesday’s Class B state softball tournament by hitting four home runs apiece.
The top-ranked SkyHwaks got one home apiece from the top four batters in their order — Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind, Ruby Meylan, Sophia Hoffman — to support a three-hit shutout by Meylan in a 6-0 victory over Elkhorn.
Skutt will play Grand Island Northwest Wednesday night in a winner’s bracket game after the Vikings held off Seward for an 8-7 win. Avyn Urbanski had two hits for Northwest, and Seward committed four errors.
Norris scored at least once in every inning but the fourth en route to an 8-3 win over Grand Island Central Catholic, which was making its first state tournament appearance in school history. Winning pitcher Alexis Wiggins had two home runs, a double and four RBIs while striking out 10.
A 5-run third inning powered Hastings to an 8-2 win over Crete. Faith Molina had eight strikeouts for the Tigers, while Kaelan Schultz had a double and a home run to lead the Tigers’ offense. Samantha Schmidt also homered for the 30-3 Tigers.
Omaha Skutt and Grand Island Northwest will play in one of Wednesday’s winner’s bracket games, with Norris and Hastings meeting in the other Wednesday match-up.
Elkhorn (21-13).............000 000 0—0 3 1
Omaha Skutt (29-3)......105 000 x—6 7 3
W-Ruby Meylan. L-Megan Garcia. 2B-E, Ariyana Crafton-Jimmerson; OS, Meylan, Grace Newcomer. HR-Lauren Camenzind, Hannah Camenzind, Ruby Meylan, Sophia Hoffmann.
Seward (24-9)....................................102 110 2—7 6 4
Grand Island Northwest (26-10).......103 013 x—8 8 1
W-Ava Laurent. L-Sydney Parra. 2B-S, Dalaney Anderson. 3B-S, Grace Hamling. HR-S, Grace Hamling (2); GINW, Rebecca Mader.
Grand Island Central Catholic (23-10).....010 200 0—3 7 3
Norris (27-4)..............................................211 022 x—8 9 3
W-Alexis Wiggins. L-Alicyn O’Neill. 2B-GICC, Jessica Zehendner; N, Alexis Bishoff, Wiggins, Isabel Havel. HR-GICC, Kiernan Paulk; N, Bishoff, Wiggins (2), Matthea Boon.
Crete (21-11)......100 100 0—2 4 1
Hastings (30-3)...105 200 x—8 10 1
W-Faith Molina. L-Alexis Mach. 2B-H, Kaelan Schultz. HR-C, Mach; H, Samantha Schmidt, Schultz.
