Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker commits to Northern Illinois
FOOTBALL

Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker commits to Northern Illinois

  Updated
Caden Becker

Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker has committed to play football at Northern Illinois.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

It was his dream since he was 5, Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker tweeted Thursday.

With his commitment to Northern Illinois, the 6-foot-4 senior-to-be is one step closer.

Becker, who transfered from Omaha Burke after OPS canceled fall sports in 2020, also received an offer from South Dakota. But he chose the MAC school, which also signed two Metro products (Westside lineman Cade Haberman and Elkhorn South linebacker Makhi Nelson-Douglas) in this year's recruiting class. Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker is a freshman running back on the NIU roster.

"The sacrifices my family had to make to put me in this position is something I will always be grateful for," Becker tweeted. "I truly could not be here without their love and support."

Becker helped the two-time defending Class B champion SkyHawks finish 6-3 this past season and reach the playoffs.

