Omaha Skutt rallies to knock off Elkhorn North for record eighth straight Class B title

With its back to the wall, Omaha Skutt had enough for eight.

The SkyHawks recovered from dropping back-to-back sets to Elkhorn North in the Class B final. Their 14 points in the third set, well, they hadn’t had that few in a set at state since 2011.

They rolled in the fourth set to get to the 15-point fifth set, something unneeded the past seven years in winning Class B state titles.

Finally, when Michigan commit Morgan Burke pounded the last of her 18 kills, Skutt had its Big Eight Championship at Devaney Center. Skutt won 25-20, 23-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-11.

"We all just leaned into each other and said like this is not the way we want to go down and we're going to go down fighting no matter if that's winning or losing like, we’re going to go down swinging," Burke said.

UNO pledge Ivy Leuck, who had 14 kills, 21 set assists and 13 digs for a triple-double, said nerves ran high after the third set.

"But if you look around and look at the cool environment you’re playing in and then just look at your teammates, everything’s kind of laid off your back," Leuck said.

SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said her team played in plenty of tight matches during the season. Its 30-10 overall record includes going 6-6 in matches against opponents more than two states away.

"(Tonight) was just playing SkyHawks volleyball," she said. "We trained for it all year long. And then you just got to believe you can do it when it comes down to a game like that. You get into a 15-point game and the bottom line is they just have to believe.

"We’ve played to 15 lots this year because this team has gone up and down. We've done it in a bunch of different lineups. But the first thing I said to them was how many games we played to 15. And they were, ‘like a lot.’ You just have to instill belief in them first, and then let them go out and do the work because they're properly trained. They're prepared. And all they have to do is believe."

But how realistic was a fifth set after the third?

"We had a plan. I spun the dial. I switched up some matchups and it worked," Saunders said.

Grace Heaney was dealing Skutt fits as a right-side hitter. The Purdue commit had a match-high 28 kills, with 3.5 blocks, and hit .267.

"After you see it enough, you just start adapting some," Saunders said. "We started taking away her roll shot and digging across but she just powers it. The kid’s good. She’s going to Purdue for a reason.

"Part of it was like we don’t want one player to beat us either. And I felt once they started going to her all the time, our odds went up a little bit but you never know. They had other players who could put the ball down."

Ava Spies and Shay Heaney, Grace’s sophomore sister, each had nine kills for the Wolves in their first finals appearance in their third year as a school. They were visibly crestfallen by coming up short.

"I think we came out (in the fourth set) and made a few errors," Wolves coach Jenny Gragert said. “Then we played catchup most of those sets.”

Omaha Skutt (30-10)... 25 23 14 25 15

Elkhorn North (32-5).... 20 25 25 16 11

OS (kills-aces-blocks): Morgan Burke 18-1-0.5, Ivy Leuck 14-0-1.0, Addison West 8-0-1.0, Kiera Link 7-0-1.0, Abbie Hagedorn 4-1-1.5, Hailey Kiscoan 3-0-3.0, Avery White 2-0-0, Anna Weberg 0-0-0, Paisley Douglas 0-1-0, Brooke Banker 0-0-0, Nicole Ott 0-2-0.

EN: Grace Heaney 28-0-3.5, Ava Spies 9-1-2.5, Shay Heaney 9-0-1.5, Morgan Going 4-1-1.0, Kailey Hrbek 4-1-3.0, Reese Booth 2-0-1.5, Haylee Wolf 0-0-0.

Set assists: OS, Banker 26, Leuck 21, Douglas 3, Burke 2, Hagedorn 1. EN, Booth 44, Wolf 6, G. Heaney 3, S. Heaney 1.