The champs are (still) here.

Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt wasted little time Wednesday night reminding the rest of the state where the last three titles reside, scoring four goals in the first 21 minutes of a 9-0 win over eighth-ranked Elkhorn North in the opening round of the boys state tournament.

Another scoring burst to open the second half included three goals in three minutes, all the offense needed to put the SkyHawks into Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal at Morrison Stadium.

“We had talked about coming into this game how we had to start quick, and we did that,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “And then same thing in the second half — if we could come out in those first 10 minutes and put a couple in, and they did that today.

“That’s what you need this time of year when you come down here, is playing your best soccer. And I think we saw that today.”

Tyler Williams had a hat trick and teammate Blake Plfaum added a pair for Skutt, making it to the semifinals for the fifth consecutive season.

And it’ll do so in a different sort of role — that of the underdog.

Skutt’s lone loss on the season came to the top team in the state, unbeaten Bennington, by a 5-2 result in mid-April.

“The team’s really been putting in the work since our loss,” Williams said. “If we weren’t fired up, now we are. That really sparked us.”

It took just over two minutes for Skutt to find the back of the net for the first time Wednesday, getting a Dylan Toth blast after one touch on a ball from Kyle Stopak.

The lead grew 68 seconds later on Pflaum’s first of the day, a free kick from a few yards outside the box straight on. His second came in the 15th minute, a header off of a corner from Sam Schendt.

Stopak put in a rebound to cap the spurt just past the midway point of the opening half. But that was hardly where the scoring stopped.

Skutt put any hopes to rest just after the break, scoring five more — three from Williams — in the first 17 minutes of the second. Aiden Trumm and Matthew Roumph each got goals in the stretch, as well.

“We came out and just played one of our best games of the season,” Zabawa said. “A lot of shots, a lot of things fell our way, and we were able to capitalize.”

Pflaum, Stopak, Williams, and Roumph had a combined 10 goals entering the match. The group combined for seven in the opening round.

“You start scoring from everywhere on the field and it makes teams think and they’ve got to think about different ways to defend you,” Zabawa said. “So when guys can step up and come through, that’s big.”

The SkyHawks are looking to become the first boys program in state history to win four consecutive titles. They’ve won 10 straight tournament matches, outscoring opponents 38-3 in those contests.

