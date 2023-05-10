The champs are (still) here.
Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt wasted little time Wednesday night reminding the rest of the state where the last three titles reside, scoring four goals in the first 21 minutes of a 9-0 win over eighth-ranked Elkhorn North in the opening round of the boys state tournament.
Another scoring burst to open the second half included three goals in three minutes, all the offense needed to put the SkyHawks into Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal at Morrison Stadium.
“We had talked about coming into this game how we had to start quick, and we did that,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “And then same thing in the second half — if we could come out in those first 10 minutes and put a couple in, and they did that today.
“That’s what you need this time of year when you come down here, is playing your best soccer. And I think we saw that today.”
Tyler Williams had a hat trick and teammate Blake Plfaum added a pair for Skutt, making it to the semifinals for the fifth consecutive season.
And it’ll do so in a different sort of role — that of the underdog.
Skutt’s lone loss on the season came to the top team in the state, unbeaten Bennington, by a 5-2 result in mid-April.
“The team’s really been putting in the work since our loss,” Williams said. “If we weren’t fired up, now we are. That really sparked us.”
It took just over two minutes for Skutt to find the back of the net for the first time Wednesday, getting a Dylan Toth blast after one touch on a ball from Kyle Stopak.
The lead grew 68 seconds later on Pflaum’s first of the day, a free kick from a few yards outside the box straight on. His second came in the 15th minute, a header off of a corner from Sam Schendt.
Stopak put in a rebound to cap the spurt just past the midway point of the opening half. But that was hardly where the scoring stopped.
Skutt put any hopes to rest just after the break, scoring five more — three from Williams — in the first 17 minutes of the second. Aiden Trumm and Matthew Roumph each got goals in the stretch, as well.
“We came out and just played one of our best games of the season,” Zabawa said. “A lot of shots, a lot of things fell our way, and we were able to capitalize.”
Pflaum, Stopak, Williams, and Roumph had a combined 10 goals entering the match. The group combined for seven in the opening round.
“You start scoring from everywhere on the field and it makes teams think and they’ve got to think about different ways to defend you,” Zabawa said. “So when guys can step up and come through, that’s big.”
The SkyHawks are looking to become the first boys program in state history to win four consecutive titles. They’ve won 10 straight tournament matches, outscoring opponents 38-3 in those contests.
Elkhorn North's Alex Aliano (3) and Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) go after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) smiles after his team's second goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate a goal by Pflaum in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) and Elkhorn North's Luke Grigsby (20) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) plays in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) celebrates his team's first goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Justin Zabawa watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Gavin Dickerson (8) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's William Tobaben (12) goes after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's William Farrington (0) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans cheer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo and Jose Cruz celebrate Benazo's second goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Gaspar Juarez, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Greco Alvarez during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 2
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kriss (14) celebrates with her team after her penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) battle for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Lucy McCabe (24) goes up for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) chases the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Abby Hutteger (12) gets caught between Lincoln East's Bella Bingham (25) and Keely Yager (17) in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) and Millard West's Alyssa French (26) eye the ball in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson (17) gets ahead of Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) kicks the ball away from Lincoln Pius X's Bree Korta (27) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Katrina Avila (9) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (12) keeps the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKennah West (23) kicks the ball toward teammate Katrina Avila (9) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mallory Arehart (8) controls the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Sydney Schmidt (50) hugs teammate Bree Korta (27) after Korta missed a penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside mobs Addison Kasel, pink headband, while celebrating a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Brooklynn Holloway, left, and Gretna's Olivia Hannesson race for the ball during a Class A Girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge collides with Omaha Westside keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge, left, tries to get a shot past Omaha Westside's Anna Porter, center and the keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, kicks the ball away from Omaha Marian's Jane Peterson during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney grabs a shot by Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Sydney Hagen, right, tries to keep Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington off the ball during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Alayna Hauser, center, and Anna Bragg celebrate a goal by Paige Miller in the second half against Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham left, celebrates with Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington falls down in the second half against Omaha Westside during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, and Omaha Marian's McKenna Stover kick the ball at the same time during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius, Nora Johnson and Rebecca Nilius celebrate a goal by Johnson against Omaha Marian during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
