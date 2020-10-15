 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Skutt shuts out Norris to advance to Class B state softball final
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Omaha Skutt shuts out Norris to advance to Class B state softball final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Top-ranked Omaha Skutt advanced to the championship game of the Class B state softball tournament Thursday with a 4-0 victory over No. 2 Norris.

The SkyHawks will play either Norris or the winner of the Hastings-Grand Island Northwest game Friday at 2 p.m. for the state title.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Grand Island Central Catholic (24-11)..........112 052 00—11 13 1

Grand Island Northwest (27-11)..................442 000 14—15 18 4

W-Ava Laurent. L-Andrea Palma. 2B-GICC, Kylie Gangwish, Shaylin Kucera (2), Avery O’Boyle, Kiernan Paulk (2); GINW, Rebecca Mader. 3B-GINW, Ahdriana Medrano (2). HR-GINW, Avyn Urbanski, Mader, Grace Baasch, Medrano.

Hastings (31-4)......390 002 0—14 17 2

Elkhorn (22-14)......060 331 0—13 11 2

W-Faith Molina. L-Megan Garcia. 2B-E, Jaycee Schutte. HR-H, Alexandra Curtis, Kaelan Schultz; E, Claire Nuismer, Paige Roessner, Nyleigh Carbaugh.

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

steven.beideck@aol.com

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert