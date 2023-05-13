The only team to beat Omaha Skutt in the past 13 months is the only thing standing between the SkyHawks and history.
The Class B No. 2 SkyHawks disposed of third-ranked Lexington 2-1 in the boys state tournament semifinal Saturday night at Morrison Stadium.
It was the 11th straight state tournament win for Skutt and puts the three-time defending state champions in a 5:30 p.m. state title match against top-ranked Bennington, a 4-1 winner over Schuyler in the other semi.
The Badgers won 5-2 when the two met in mid-April, the lone loss on the season for either finalist.
“It was a good knockdown to get back up,” senior forward Dylan Toth said of that loss, which snapped a 26-match win streak. “I think we’ve worked on what went wrong. We know what we need to do, and I think we’re going to have a good shot against them.”
Nebraska high school senior dies after collapsing at track practice
Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
One of Omaha's 'grand homes' comes with price tag of $5.25 million
Public asked to help find missing Omaha girl
Leslie Arnold mystery solved: Man who died in Australia was enigmatic Nebraska fugitive
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma enters the transfer portal
Omaha Fox station, four others will no longer have local news
Alpine Inn celebrates 50 years of family ownership, plans on many more
Matt Rhule talks transfer portal, QBs, grass practice fields and embracing analytics
Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran retires, citing disagreements with school board
Wides, Out: Recruiting misfires, a receiver exodus and Nebraska's speedy plan to fix it
Traffic will soon flow on first section of new Fremont beltway
Omaha-based firm announces plans for grocery store, retailers on vacant Civic Auditorium site
Poor attendance plagues Nebraska schools, with one in four students chronically absent
Five years in the making: Steelhouse Omaha opens Friday with The Killers concert
A Skutt win would make them the first boys program in state history to win four consecutive titles. Bennington is seeking its first championship.
“It’s going to be our ability to shut them down, and how well we can play our type of game,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said. “I think it’ll be a fun one, though.”
It was Toth that got Skutt going on Saturday, putting home a pass to the backside from Sam Schendt in the 19th minute for his second of the tournament and 18th of the year.
The SkyHawk lead grew 12 minutes into the second half when Cole Essner got to a ball ahead from Dominic Costanzo and chipped in to the right side. It was the fourth of the season for the sophomore.
Antonio Moro scored in the 79th minute to at least provide some hope, but Lexington couldn't find an equalizer in the final 73 seconds.
“Wouldn’t be a Skutt-Lexington game without it, right?” Zabawa said the nervous moments. “We did what we had to do and came out victorious.”
The late goal aside, Zabawa was happy with the way his team defended a Lexington attack that scored four goals in three of four postseason matches.
“I thought they communicated when Lexington had guys running through,” he said. “Won a lot of the one-on-one battles, which is huge. Didn’t allow their forwards to turn when they had the ball. It was just a lot of the things we had talked about.”
Still, he knows his side will need to find another level Tuesday night if they hope to win a fourth straight.
“We went in spurts tonight, I thought, where we played well and possessed the ball and moved it,” Zabawa said. “And then we tried to get into those track meets, that’s not really our style and I thought it benefited them a little bit.”
Lexington (16-4) ........... 0 1—1 Omaha Skutt (18-1) ...... 1 1—2 Goals: L, Antonio Moro. OS, Dylan Toth, Cole Essner.
Nebraska high school girls soccer state tournament bracket, May 11
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 5
Gretna's London De Fini (17) and Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel (5) chase the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) and Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy (15) get tangled up in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lauren Schwers (11) goes up for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sonora De Fini (21) kicks the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Delani Daubman (1) kicks the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Addison Larock (6) keeps the ball from Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham (7) and Mia Urosevich (8) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison watches his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) and Omaha Westside's Brianna Buscher (17) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy (15) kicks the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nora Johnson (10) controls the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Ava Makovicka (2) and Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius (2) go after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Chris Dunford talks with a player during the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans watch the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Karli Williams (5) and Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham (7) go after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Sydney Hagen (21) covers her face and lies on the grass following her team's loss of the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday. Gretna won the match 1-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Tula Waite (24) and Lincoln Southwest's Molly Riggins (7) go after the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East goalkeeper Josie Spann (0) collides with Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) scores on a penalty in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East NSAA Class A girls soccer semifinal game in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz, left, and Papillion-La Vista South's Jude Anderson watches Stukenholtz's shot cross the line during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Thomas Sowinski celebrates his first goal against Papillion-La Vista South during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday. He would score two in the first half
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson, left, and Gretna's Dallas Andrews vie for a header during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South keeper Darrell James tries to block a shot by Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Drew Darnold, left, and Gretna's Connor Heavican both try and head a ball during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna keeper Curtis Oberg makes a stop on Papillion-La Vista South shot in the first half of a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz, Tyler Gilliland and Thomas Sowinski celebrate Sowinski's third goal of the game against Papillion-La Vista South during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski, left, and Lincoln Southwest's Mabast Alawdina race to the ball during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove tries to get one past Lincoln Southwest keeper Dylan Beiermann during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brady Bragg tries to head a ball over Lincoln Southwest's Landon Holmberg and the keeper Dylan Beiermann during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brady Bragg tries to head a ball over Lincoln Southwest's Landon Holmberg and the keeper Dylan Beiermann during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Johnson tries to get a shot past Lincoln Southwest keeper Dylan Beiermann during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brenden Zuerlein, left, congratulates Thomas Pisasale on a goal against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A quarterfinal on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4
The ball flies between Omaha Mercy's Kaylee Epp (9) and Columbus Scotus' Isabella Kadavy (12) in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus fans watch the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Rylee Rempe (5) kicks the ball past Columbus Scotus' Shelby Brandenburg (18) in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Abby Mills (15) goes after the ball in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy fans celebrate a play in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Hannah Peatrowsky (10) slams into Columbus Scotus' Maysa Kuhl (23) in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mercy's Ava Coniglio (11) and Columbus Scotus' Kate Hoffman (22) go after the ball in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Maysa Kuhl (23) controls the ball in the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addilynn Cooper (9) and Omaha Skutt's Milayni Cain (19) get tangled up in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addyson Maxell (3) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas (16) celebrates her gaol with teammates in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Sophia Higgason (7) and Addison Burt (20) keep an eye on the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Corinne Merkel (2) keeps the ball from Elkhorn North's Meghan Coe (17) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addyson Maxell (3) grabs the ball away from Omaha Skutt's Presely Douglas (16) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Tessa Brickell (23) and Omaha Skutt's Delaney O'Doherty (9) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach John Carlson watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ava Spies (4) keeps the ball from Omaha Skutt's Sophia Higgason (7) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Lakin Appell (10) moves with the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Troy Stoller watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris mobs their teammate, Grace Kohler, top right, blue headband after she had the deciding penalty kick to give them the win over Bennington during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Jackie Johnson, left, and Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz collide during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's Grace Linden, left, and Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens battle for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Tatum Vaughan, left, and June Mullen hug after Tatum's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi, left, and Sophie Owens celebrate Quattrocchi's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor, left, tries to steal the ball from Norris's Grace Kohler during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Ella Klein watches Bennington keeper Linnea Larson field a shot during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi kicks the ball past Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's CC Cronin puts an ice pack on her head to cool off while they played Omaha Duchesne during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris keeper Ize Tidball watches a Bennington shot bounce off the bar during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor kicks the ball downfield against Norris during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Payton Wilkinson, No. 29 and Karlie Wahlstrom, No. 7, react to a near miss against Bennington during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!