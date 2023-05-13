The only team to beat Omaha Skutt in the past 13 months is the only thing standing between the SkyHawks and history.

The Class B No. 2 SkyHawks disposed of third-ranked Lexington 2-1 in the boys state tournament semifinal Saturday night at Morrison Stadium.

It was the 11th straight state tournament win for Skutt and puts the three-time defending state champions in a 5:30 p.m. state title match against top-ranked Bennington, a 4-1 winner over Schuyler in the other semi.

The Badgers won 5-2 when the two met in mid-April, the lone loss on the season for either finalist.

“It was a good knockdown to get back up,” senior forward Dylan Toth said of that loss, which snapped a 26-match win streak. “I think we’ve worked on what went wrong. We know what we need to do, and I think we’re going to have a good shot against them.”

A Skutt win would make them the first boys program in state history to win four consecutive titles. Bennington is seeking its first championship.

“It’s going to be our ability to shut them down, and how well we can play our type of game,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said. “I think it’ll be a fun one, though.”

It was Toth that got Skutt going on Saturday, putting home a pass to the backside from Sam Schendt in the 19th minute for his second of the tournament and 18th of the year.

The SkyHawk lead grew 12 minutes into the second half when Cole Essner got to a ball ahead from Dominic Costanzo and chipped in to the right side. It was the fourth of the season for the sophomore.

Antonio Moro scored in the 79th minute to at least provide some hope, but Lexington couldn't find an equalizer in the final 73 seconds.

“Wouldn’t be a Skutt-Lexington game without it, right?” Zabawa said the nervous moments. “We did what we had to do and came out victorious.”

The late goal aside, Zabawa was happy with the way his team defended a Lexington attack that scored four goals in three of four postseason matches.

“I thought they communicated when Lexington had guys running through,” he said. “Won a lot of the one-on-one battles, which is huge. Didn’t allow their forwards to turn when they had the ball. It was just a lot of the things we had talked about.”

Still, he knows his side will need to find another level Tuesday night if they hope to win a fourth straight.

“We went in spurts tonight, I thought, where we played well and possessed the ball and moved it,” Zabawa said. “And then we tried to get into those track meets, that’s not really our style and I thought it benefited them a little bit.”

Lexington (16-4) ........... 0 1—1

Omaha Skutt (18-1) ...... 1 1—2

Goals: L, Antonio Moro. OS, Dylan Toth, Cole Essner.

