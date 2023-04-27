It may have been just an insurance goal in a late-season win.

But the vibes couldn’t have been better for the defending champs and their returning weapons.

A Presley Douglas header off a corner from Tess Behrens came shortly after halftime, helping Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Mercy 2-0 Thursday night in the River Cities Conference tournament final.

The punctuation on the 18th straight conference championship for the SkyHawks (9-4) came from the top two scorers from a year ago, a duo that hadn’t played in a game together this season until this the middle of April.

“It’s definitely nice to have them both back out there,” Skutt coach John Carlson said. “They’re obviously a big part of our team.”

Douglas missed the first eight matches of the season while coming back from an injury. Behrens was also sidelined for a stretch of the first half of the season.

That after a handful of regulars missed time early on because of a run in the state basketball tournament.

“It’s been kind of a choppy season,” Carlson said, “so hopefully we are getting our feet back under us.”

His team has gone 4-0 against Class B opponents since Douglas and Behrens returned, outscoring opponents 13-0 in those matches.

Behrens, a chess piece on the pitch, has solidified a defense from a centerback role.

“One of the nice things about Tess is that she can play almost any position,” Carlson said. “She’s a leader from the back in getting us organized.”

And Douglas, who tallied a team-leading 14 goals a year ago, is rounding into scoring form up top.

“She’s still kind of getting back into her grove,” Carlson said. “You can see it getting better and better each half.”

The Behrens-Douglas second-half connection supported a Milayni Cain putback in the seventh minute that gave Skutt an early lead it never relinquished.

The SkyHawk defense also registered its seventh shutout in nine games against Class B competition.

Carlson and company begin their run to a third straight state title with next week’s subdistricts. The SkyHawks will host the winner of Saturday’s Waverly-Elkhorn match in a semifinal Monday.

Omaha Mercy (10-7) ........ 0 0—0

At Omaha Skutt (9-4) ...... 1 1—2

Goals: OS, Milayni Cain, Presley Douglas.

Skutt rallies for boys RCC title

In the boys final later in the night, Dylan Toth scored a pair of goals to lead Skutt to a comeback victory and an RCC sweep with a 3-1 win over South Sioux City.

The senior netted both the equalizer and eventual winner in the second half, lifting the top-ranked SkyHawks over No. 3 South Sioux City. It was the second victory over the Cardinals this season for the three-time defending Class B champions.