Omaha Skutt twins are 'a package deal' as college softball programs begin to call

While waiting late Monday night for texts to come from college softball coaches early Tuesday morning, Hannah and Lauren Camenzind were doing something they don’t often do.

Sitting in their living room.

Along with parents Chad and Amanda, the twins from Omaha Skutt were prepared for the buzzing to begin when the clock struck midnight — the official moment when college coaches could begin contacting high school juniors. It was the next step in the recruiting process that the family has been anticipating for years.

All of those tournaments and camps in the spring and summer, the car trips and countless hours of practice, all designed to help Hannah and Lauren get to this moment.

“Your entire summer you’re not home because you want to compete against the best players,” Hannah said. “Then you have all that work in the offseason and the high school season. People are telling us how they think we’re so good.

“So it’s nice to know that all of the hard work and sacrifices you’ve made is paying off.”