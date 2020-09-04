Omaha Skutt twins are 'a package deal' as college softball programs begin to call

While waiting late Monday night for texts to come from college softball coaches early Tuesday morning, Hannah and Lauren Camenzind were doing something they don’t often do.
Sitting in their living room.
Along with parents Chad and Amanda, the twins from Omaha Skutt were prepared for the buzzing to begin when the clock struck midnight — the official moment when college coaches could begin contacting high school juniors. It was the next step in the recruiting process that the family has been anticipating for years.
All of those tournaments and camps in the spring and summer, the car trips and countless hours of practice, all designed to help Hannah and Lauren get to this moment.
“Your entire summer you’re not home because you want to compete against the best players,” Hannah said. “Then you have all that work in the offseason and the high school season. People are telling us how they think we’re so good.
“So it’s nice to know that all of the hard work and sacrifices you’ve made is paying off.”
The first text the twins received came from Arkansas. Messages from three Big Ten schools — Minnesota, Illinois and Purdue — followed before it was time to get some sleep. Not only was there school later that morning, there was a game Tuesday night against Bellevue West.
When they woke up, the list grew to include some teams that have had plenty of recent success. The past two Women’s College World Series champions — Florida State and UCLA — wanted to talk.
Tennessee and Texas Tech also let Hannah and Lauren know they were interested. The Volunteers made four trips to the WCWS the past 10 seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2013.
Minnesota made the 2019 WCWS, its first appearance in program history, though coach Jamie Trachsel left for Mississippi in late April.
And every school has contacted both sisters — the twins made it clear they aren’t splitting up when it comes time to go to college.
“We’re a package deal and everyone who has contacted us knows that,” Hannah said. “All of our teammates who have been through this process are just telling us to enjoy the process. Have fun going through it, then make your decision.”
Now, the coaches are putting in the work to sell their program.
“We talked to UCLA together after our game Tuesday,” Hannah said. “Then I talked to them myself (Wednesday) before practice, and Lauren is talking to them right now.”
Lauren said she had a terrific talk with UCLA assistant Lisa Fernandez, who led the Bruins to two national championships in the early 1990s, won three Olympic medals for the U.S. and was named the greatest softball player in NCAA history in 2017.
Fernandez has been an assistant for her alma mater for 21 seasons. Lauren — who is 19 minutes older than Hannah — said the conversation focused on the UCLA program.
“She talked about their program and what they’re hoping to continue building,” Lauren said. “She also talked about what they’ve done during COVID to make sure everyone stays safe.”
The twins were both first-team Class B selections last season, when Skutt won its second straight state title. Hannah was 12-0 in the circle while hitting .531 with 38 RBIs and 10 home runs. Lauren, an infielder, hit .390.
Once their junior season ends in mid-October, the Camenzinds will try to set up campus visits to help narrow the list of colleges.
Lauren said Thursday that Stanford has been in touch, too — another top-shelf program to study. They also will continue to play for the DeMarini Aces, a club team based out of Kansas City.
Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said both girls understand they need to continue with their strong work habits to remain sharp.
“When kids used to be able to commit before their freshman year of high school, sometimes they would lose their edge and maybe not work as hard,” Engelkamp said. “Having to keep working hard and working on their game year-round is something these two will have no problem doing.”
