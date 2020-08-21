Omaha Skutt volleyball ranked No. 1 in the nation

Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today ratings released Friday.

The SkyHawks have won five consecutive Class B championships, one short of the all-class state record. Only Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92) have accomplished that feat.

Two seniors from this year’s squad are listed among the top national recruits from the Class of 2021 by prepvolleyball.com. Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause is ranked second and Arizona State pledge Allie Gray is 34th.

Skutt junior setter Abby Schomers is ranked 74th from the Class of 2022.

The SkyHawks’ No. 1 national ranking is believed to be the first for a Nebraska volleyball team since Papillion-La Vista South achieved that honor in 2012.

Lovejoy High School (Lucas, Texas) is ranked No. 2 and Mercy Academy (Louisville, Kentucky) is No. 3.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

