 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Skutt's Abby Schomers commits to Central Florida volleyball
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Omaha Skutt's Abby Schomers commits to Central Florida volleyball

Only $5 for 5 months

Junior Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt has committed to play volleyball at Central Florida.

Schomers made the announcement Tuesday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot right-side hitter had 141 kills last season for the SkyHawks, who won the Class B championship. She also had 27 blocks.

Schomers recently was listed nationally as the 74th-ranked high school player from the Class of 2022 by Prepvolleyball.com.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert