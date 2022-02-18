Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola is ready for a rematch against Hastings' Landon Weidner

Present and future stars in Class B wrestling will meet Saturday with a state title on the line.

And one doesn’t have to go too far in the past to find when it happened last.

Unbeaten Hastings junior Landon Weidner and Omaha Skutt freshman Cade Ziola won semifinals at 152 pounds Friday night at the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center, setting up a Saturday showdown for all the marbles.

And it just so happens to be a rematch of last weekend’s district finals, a match that Weidner won with a second-period pin.

“I did not like the outcome last time,” Ziola said. “I would have done anything to get it back, and I’m getting my rematch tomorrow.”

The second-ranked Ziola punched his ticket first, riding out No. 3 Yoan Camejo of Blair for the final period in a 3-2 decision. Ziola’s ride generated a second stalling call on Camejo in the final 30 seconds, the difference in the win.

“I was just waiting for it,” Ziola said of the call. “I knew he wasn’t very dangerous down there.”

Weidner, a unanimous No. 1 at the weight, clinched his second straight finals appearance soon after, pinning Ralston’s fourth-ranked Caden Corcoran late in the third period.

“I thought I wrestled well in the first period,” Weidner said. “He kind of got me in the first period on that low shot. I just kept wrestling.”

The victories set up a highly-anticipated final by a couple of wrestlers hungry for different reasons.

“He’s a freshman, so he has nothing to lose,” Weidner said. “But I'm a runner-up last year, so I have nothing to lose either, so I’m looking for a title.”

Weider dropped a 6-4 decision to Aurora’s Trevor Kluck in the 145-pound final a year ago. It was both his last loss and his source of motivation since.

“Getting runner-up sucks,” he said.

Ziola, meanwhile, reached the championship round in his first season after a decorated youth career. Last week’s loss at districts is one of only two on the year for him.

“He’s a great competitor,” he said of Weidner. “He’s undefeated for a reason.”

But Ziola said he’s excited to get another chance. He said nerves were “out of control” for his first postseason a week ago.

“I came in a little bit scared and I wrestled his match,” Ziola said. “He was waiting for me to make a mistake and I got off balance and he launched me.”

The freshman called it a learning experience, saying he will be ready to go on Saturday.

“This has been my whole life,” Ziola said of wrestling, and particularly the opportunity wo wrestle for a state title. “It’s a dream come true to wrestle in the semis, and it will be a dream come true to be part of the Parade of Champions tomorrow. It’s awesome.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.