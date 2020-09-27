 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt's Camenzind twins commit to Arkansas softball
SOFTBALL

Omaha Skutt's Camenzind twins commit to Arkansas softball

Twins (copy)

Omaha Skutt twins Hannah, left, and Lauren Camenzind committed to Arkansas on Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Hannah and Lauren Camenzind got creative with a Sunday afternoon Zoom call with Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel.

The twins from Omaha Skutt decided to surprise the Razorbacks coach with the location, and with what they told her.

In front of Bogle Park in Fayetteville, roughly 24 hours after helping Skutt win its third game at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational, the Camenzinds let Deifel know they were picking Arkansas.

They also had offers from UCLA and Minnesota.

Because in-person recruiting is in a dead period, the juniors decided to take an unofficial visit to the campus, which is about a 6 1/2-hour drive from Omaha.

Both said on their drive back from Fayetteville on Sunday — they will be in class Monday morning — that Arkansas had been their dream destination since participating in a camp there as eighth graders.

"We've known that's where we've always wanted to go," Lauren said. "It's close enough that our family can still come and watch us play."

Deifel has turned Arkansas into a consistent postseason participant since arriving in Fayetteville after the 2015 season. The Razorbacks participated in the past three NCAA tournaments and reached the super regional in 2018.

"It was a big goal of ours to play in a conference like the SEC," Hannah said. "We want to continue help building the program."

Hannah said that the Razorbacks want her to be a pitcher. When she's not in the circle, she would have the chance to be in the lineup as a hitter and even play some outfield.

For Lauren, it will be the middle of the infield, either at shortstop or second base.

“They said they could see me doing some catching, too,” she said. “I do catch Hannah a lot in practice during the week.”

Relieved that they’ve made their college choice official, the Camenzinds' focus returns to trying to help Skutt win its third Class B state softball championship Oct. 14-16 in Hastings.

“It’s a relief to have that decision made,” Hannah said. “We know we’re going together to a team that feels like a family, that makes you feel like you’re at home.”

Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010

