Omaha Skutt's Camenzind twins commit to Arkansas softball

Hannah and Lauren Camenzind got creative with a Sunday afternoon Zoom call with Arkansas coach Courtney Deifel.

The twins from Omaha Skutt decided to surprise the Razorbacks coach with the location, and with what they told her.

In front of Bogle Park in Fayetteville, roughly 24 hours after helping Skutt win its third game at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational, the Camenzinds let Deifel know they were picking Arkansas.

They also had offers from UCLA and Minnesota.

Because in-person recruiting is in a dead period, the juniors decided to take an unofficial visit to the campus, which is about a 6 1/2-hour drive from Omaha.

Both said on their drive back from Fayetteville on Sunday — they will be in class Monday morning — that Arkansas had been their dream destination since participating in a camp there as eighth graders.

"We've known that's where we've always wanted to go," Lauren said. "It's close enough that our family can still come and watch us play."

Deifel has turned Arkansas into a consistent postseason participant since arriving in Fayetteville after the 2015 season. The Razorbacks participated in the past three NCAA tournaments and reached the super regional in 2018.