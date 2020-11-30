Omaha Skutt's Renee Saunders named co-national volleyball coach of the year

Renee Saunders of Omaha Skutt has been named national co-coach of the year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Saunders led the SkyHawks to a 35-1 record and the school's sixth straight Class B title. That ties a state mark for consecutive championships shared by Shickley (1987-92) and Bellevue West (1992-97).
Skutt placed two players on the All-Nebraska team this season, Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause and Arizona State pledge Allie Gray.
Saunders, in her 10th season with the SkyHawks, shared the award with Loretta Vogel of Michigan's Mercy High School in suburban Detroit.
Photos: Class A and Class B volleyball title matches
Elkhorn South players celebrate their Class A championship match win over Papio South.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi spikes the ball against Elkhorn South.
Papio South's Ava Legrand (11) and Emma O'Neill (10) block the ball against Elkhorn South.
